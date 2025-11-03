Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

LIV Golf is now offering more golfers the chance to qualify for the league through LIV Golf Promotions and the International Series.

The league, which is set to get back underway in Riyadh in February, will now offer two spots through its LIV Golf Promotions event, where previously it featured only one.

The third iteration of that event will take place from January 8-11 2026 at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Florida and the top two finishers will earn a LIV Golf spot for the following season.

The four-round shootout carries a format different from a typical strokeplay event. The top 20 golfers from the first day of play will advance and be joined by a category of players that automatically qualified for day two of the competition. The top 20 players from round two will once again advance to the third and fourth round, where a 36 hole shootout will then commence. The two leading golfers after the 36 holes will earn themselves the spots.

LIV Golf’s CEO, Scott O’Neil, said: “LIV Golf continues to expand pathways for players around the world to qualify into the first truly global golf league.

“As fan interest in LIV Golf continues to increase and the opportunity to complete across the U.S., Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East against some of the biggest names in golf grows, it’s only natural that we broaden access for talented, ambitious players to earn their way into the league.”

As well as that, the top two players in the final 2025 International Series rankings who are not already exempt will earn a berth for 2026. Again, this pathway only offered one spot for the previous season of the league.

Currently, with two events left to play, Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent, who has previously played on LIV Golf, leads the way in the season long race. He’s followed by Miguel Tabuena from the Philippines.

The Moutai Singapore Open (November 6-9) and the PIF Saudi International presented by SoftBank Investment Advisers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (November 19-22) are the two remaining events in this year’s International Series.

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said: “We offer a proven pathway onto the LIV Golf League and with this season’s route offering not one but two opportunities to progress, there is a real life-changing opportunity for our players to grasp.

“The International Series is committed to presenting our players with opportunity, be it the pathway to LIV Golf or the majors, or the chance to compete with world-class players. We also provide talent on the regional level with the chance to compete against proven champions, and recent results – where Asian Tour players have triumphed, is clear evidence that standards are rising because of The International Series.”