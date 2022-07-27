search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLIV Golf outlines expansion plans for 2023

Golf News

LIV Golf outlines expansion plans for 2023

By Jamie Hall27 July, 2022
LIV Golf LIV Series Greg Norman PGA Tour Tour News Asian Tour
Greg Norman Liv

Bosses at LIV Golf have confirmed plans to expand the series in 2023, increasing the number of events to 14.

The breakaway circuit’s league format will officially launch next year, with 48 players and 12 teams competing on the full schedule.

As part of the larger calendar, the controversial Saudi-backed tour will also feature stops in Australia and Latin America. Players are also expected to play on the Asian Tour’s International Series, while the commitment not to clash with the men’s majors remains.

• LPGA star takes swipe at PGA Tour

• Teams revealed for LIV Bedminster

“LIV Golf’s expanding global platform will add a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, one that provides an opportunity for players and fans around the world to help maximize our beloved sport’s true potential,” said LIV chief executive Greg Norman.

“Our franchise model will bring new energy and excitement to fans from all corners of the world, establishing a league of teams to connect and grow with.

“The International Series will attract new talent and offer unprecedented pathways that develop the next generation of stars.

“LIV Golf is committed to making sustainable investments that grow the game now and for the future, and we are proud to turn these dreams into a reality.”

In total, $405 million of prize money will be on offer across the whole series, while seasons will culminate with a Team Championship match play final.

• Iconic golf brand goes out of business

• LPGA commish open to LIV Golf talks

The team element will consist of a franchise model, and captains will, according to LIV, “have the ability to build their franchises as they see fit in an effort to gain the greatest fan following and sponsor interest”.

Meanwhile the commitment to playing in the International Series provides a solution to one of the issues facing LIV; that it is not yet sanctioned by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

As the Asian Tour is already sanctioned, LIV players will be able to earn points through those events.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - LIV Series

Related Articles - Greg Norman

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Asian Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Bob MacIntyre calls on LIV stars to “tell the truth”
Reports: Bubba Watson to join LIV Golf
Paul Casey takes swipe at DP World Tour ahead of LIV debut
World No. 1 ready to battle windy conditions, fuelled by sausage rolls
LIV Golf outlines expansion plans for 2023

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Mix up your practice routine
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
See all videos right arrow