LIV Golf outlines expansion plans for 2023

Bosses at LIV Golf have confirmed plans to expand the series in 2023, increasing the number of events to 14.

The breakaway circuit’s league format will officially launch next year, with 48 players and 12 teams competing on the full schedule.

As part of the larger calendar, the controversial Saudi-backed tour will also feature stops in Australia and Latin America. Players are also expected to play on the Asian Tour’s International Series, while the commitment not to clash with the men’s majors remains.

“LIV Golf’s expanding global platform will add a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, one that provides an opportunity for players and fans around the world to help maximize our beloved sport’s true potential,” said LIV chief executive Greg Norman.

“Our franchise model will bring new energy and excitement to fans from all corners of the world, establishing a league of teams to connect and grow with.

“The International Series will attract new talent and offer unprecedented pathways that develop the next generation of stars.

“LIV Golf is committed to making sustainable investments that grow the game now and for the future, and we are proud to turn these dreams into a reality.”

In total, $405 million of prize money will be on offer across the whole series, while seasons will culminate with a Team Championship match play final.

The team element will consist of a franchise model, and captains will, according to LIV, “have the ability to build their franchises as they see fit in an effort to gain the greatest fan following and sponsor interest”.

Meanwhile the commitment to playing in the International Series provides a solution to one of the issues facing LIV; that it is not yet sanctioned by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

As the Asian Tour is already sanctioned, LIV players will be able to earn points through those events.