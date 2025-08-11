Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The field for this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has been bolstered by the addition of two LIV Golf stars.

A star-studded international field is coming together for the DP World Tour, which Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson have now committed to.

The US pair will each bid to become the first American golfer to win the event.

“I’ve been fortunate to play in several Dunhill Links, as well as two Open Championships at St. Andrews over the years, and these trips are always highlights,” said Koepka, 35.

The five-time major champion will return for a fifth appearance and hope to add to his only win in Scotland, the 2013 Scottish Hydro Challenge at Spey Valley.

“The atmosphere on and off the course at the Dunhill is fantastic,” he said. “I was able to play with my father one year and my good friend and caddie, Ricky Elliott, the other.

“Those two weeks will always be very special to me. I love links golf and St. Andrews is my favourite course in the world.”

Watson, who won the Masters in 2012 and 2014, will make his debut in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this October.

“I’ve heard so much about the event and I’m really looking forward to playing,” he said. “St Andrews is one of the most special and historic golfing locations in the world and Carnoustie is among the greatest Open Championship courses. Kingsbarns is a beautiful layout and a challenge in the wind.

“I’m also excited to have my wife, Angie, there with me and get to play with her too. All in all, I think we are in for a great week.”

Played across three of Scotland’s best links courses, the championship culminates on the Old Course at St Andrews and was won last year by Tyrrell Hatton.

The Englishman will defend his title at the Home of Golf and bid to become the first player to win the contest four times. He triumphed in 2016, 2017 and 2024.

“It doesn’t get much better than winning at St Andrews,” Hatton said. “To play in a tournament there and be in contention is something you always remember. To say I’ve won three times in the Dunhill at the Home of Golf is even more special.

“I don’t think you ever go into events thinking you could actually win four times, but there is definitely something that suits me about the Dunhill.

“Last year was even more special because it was the first time I’ve actually won the tournament with my dad there, so it meant a lot.”

Entry is free for the first three days of the tournament, while fans can buy tickets for Sunday’s final round here.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.