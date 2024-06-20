Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Patrick Reed will return to the DP World Tour for the first time since the infamous “tee-gate” incident that ignited a fierce battle with Rory McIlroy at the Dubai Desert Classic.

LIV Golf’s Reed has not competed on the European circuit since losing to McIlroy by one shot at the Emirates Golf Club last January. That epic Sunday showdown came after a tense exchange earlier in the week where Reed appeared to toss a tee in McIlroy’s direction after being blanked by the Northern Irishman.

The 2018 Masters champion won’t be clashing with McIlroy this time, however, when he makes his return at the Italian Open from June 27-30 at Adriatic Golf Club.

But he will be joined by two fellow LIV players on the European circuit a week later.

• McEwan: Everybody relax. Rory McIlroy will be fine.

• Bryson DeChambeau responds to claims he’s ‘best player in the world’

That’s because Reed, Thomas Pieters and home favourite Martin Kaymer have all been confirmed in the field for the BMW International Open, which takes place in Munich from July 4-7.

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will also tee it up in Germany alongside Team USA’s former ‘Captain America.”

“The anticipation for the BMW International Open and coming to Munich is great because I have already heard many good things about this tournament,” Reed said.

“The BMW Championship in the USA and the BMW PGA Championship are fantastic events; BMW just does it really well. I am sure it will be no different in Munich, and I look forward to the golf fans in Germany.”

Reed had his best finish of the LIV season earlier this month, a tie for third at Houston. But the 33-year-old’s impressive streak of 41 consecutive majors ended at last week’s US Open.

He decided it was the “best option” to skip Final Qualifying for the Pinehurst showpiece as his 36-hole shootout in Dallas fell the day after the PGA Championship concluded at Valhalla.

“Playing at a major championship, grinding for four days, then trying to get a flight out and get there… it wasn’t feasible,” Reed explained.

“Too much that I had to do to try to get there and line everything up. It wasn’t meant to be.”

This week, Reed is competing at LIV Golf Nashville, the ninth regular LIV event of the season, where newly-crowned US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau will be the star of the show.

Ben Parsons joined bunkered as a Content Producer in 2023 and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.