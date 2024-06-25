Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Martin Kaymer believes the prospective deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s Saudi backers is nowhere near completion – but he cannot fathom why.

The PGA Tour told its players last week that “there is still work to do” as it continues to thrash out a deal with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls the LIV circuit.

Jay Monahan, the Tour commissioner, was tight-lipped on any specifics, despite insisting that meaningful progress had been made.

But both PGA Tour and LIV players remain largely in the dark about a merger that has been over a year in the making.

Kaymer, who ditched the traditional circuits to join the LIV breakaway in 2022, seems certain about only thing about the deal that is supposed to unite the warring factions.

That it won’t be happening anytime soon.

• Martin Kaymer: I can win more major championships

• Phil Mickelson: I want to be known for my LIV Golf success

“I’m not a businessman, right? I’m not a politician, I don’t understand why it is so difficult to find common ground for the greater good,” Kaymer told bunkered.co.uk

“I don’t know if its personal or its just being greedy? Those are the thoughts that pop up. In the last few weeks playing in America, I don’t really see that the merger will happen anytime soon.

“Does it frustrate me? Not really because I’m happy playing on the LIV tour and once in a while on the European Tour when they let me. It’s just a bit difficult for us normal people to understand why it doesn’t work or why people cannot work together. But with my little knowledge, it must be about the money and the power which most businesses that’s the way it is.”

While the game remains at a crossroads, the world’s best players will compete together only four times a year at the majors and the rival tours will continue to operate independently.

Kaymer – captain of LIV’s Cleeks GC team – feels he has at least landed on the right side of the ongoing divide.

• Former tour pro avoids jail after burning down his own home

• Phil Mickelson: I want to be known for my LIV Golf success

“For me it was the right move,” the two-time major champion said. “I was a little bit overwhelmed with the criticism that we got two and a half years ago. Not only against me but my family, my wife, my friends at certain times which is very narrow-minded, childish and strange sometimes. That’s how it went. I can understand why people do it, I don’t agree with it but thats how it was.

“But I’m very happy the way things are progressing. I like the transparency that LIV gives us. We know exactly what we’re getting into and we know where LIV is going. You are really part of the process.”

Kaymer has earned over $7million in prize money since his LIV switch and clearly has no regrets, but he does miss aspects of life on the DP World Tour.

The former world No.1 is relishing a rare return to his former domain as a home favourite at the BMW International in Munich next month.

“I always enjoy playing on the European Tour,” he added. “The people that I met through the Ryder Cups, the different countries, the tournament directors, the organisers. You have relationships with those people. Of course I would like to participate in those tournaments.

“But don’t get me wrong, there was a reason why I signed up to play for LIV as well. I do enjoy playing 14 events and the majors. If we can find common ground in the next few years, I would love to play a few more tournaments on the European Tour because this is and has always been my home tour.

“Even though I play on LIV now, I still consider myself a European Tour lover. Even though the road has been very tricky for them and management has changed a lot, I am a strong believer in that tour and those venues and tournaments.”

Ben Parsons joined bunkered as a Content Producer in 2023 and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.