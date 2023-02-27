search
LIV Golf player facing SIX MONTHS out injured

Golf News

LIV Golf player facing SIX MONTHS out injured

By bunkered.co.uk20 February, 2023
Hudson Swafford LIV Golf Tour News Injuries
Joaquin Niemann Liv Golf

The new LIV Golf season gets under way in Mexico later this week – but one of its players is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Hudson Swafford has confirmed that he will miss up to six months as he recovers from hip surgery.

The 35-year-old American – three times a winner on the PGA Tour before joining Greg Norman’s Saudi-funded tour last year – made the announcement on social media.

“I have been struggling with a hip injury which has caused a decline in my on-course performance,” he wrote. 

• Tiger targeting majors after Riviera return

• Ryder Cup hopeful Pieters joining LIV

“After consulting with a specialist, I was unfortunately advised my best option for an optimal recovery was to undergo surgery which will require four to six months of rehab.

“I remain a LIV Golf player and supporter and will be attending the events as soon as my recovery allows me to in a non-playing capacity while I undertake my rehab.”

Swafford played all eight events of the inaugural LIV Golf season in 2022.

He was drafted by Torque GC to begin the season, then moved to the Niblicks GC roster for the second event where he remained for the duration of the campaign, eventually playing for the injured Bubba Watson when the two-time Masters champ joined LIV Golf as the Niblicks’ non-playing captain in the middle of the year.

• Scottish Golf set to increase affiliation fees

• Inside Jordan Spieth's $7.1million mansion

Watson has subsequently renamed his side the Range Goats and is expected to reveal his roster for the upcoming season later today.

“I am excited for the year ahead to get healthy again and back to playing the way I know I can and look forward to being back on the course soon,” added Swafford.

The LIV Golf League opens the 2023 season this week at Mayakoba in Mexico.

