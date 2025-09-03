Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tom McKibbin is back on the DP World Tour this week, and hopes he will be able to continue to play the Irish Open despite his loyalties to LIV Golf.

McKibbin is one of a number of LIV players in action in Ireland, with his Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton in the field, as well as Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.

The Northern Irishman remains eligible to compete after keeping hold of his DP World Tour membership on the back of his lucrative more to the LIV setup earlier this year.

As things stand, the breakaway league are yet to come to any sort of peace agreement with both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

McKibbin however is hopeful the powers that be will soon put aside their differences in a bid to finally settle a deal.

“I think everyone just wants it to work out and play together,” McKibbin told BBC Sport this week.

“We’re all hopeful it can happen, so hopefully this isn’t my last one [Irish Open] for a while.

“I’ve still got membership and status here, and I’d love to play whenever I can. It’s good to come back to events like this.

“There’s some big tournaments and national Opens to play. I want to try and win those, so there’s definitely something important for me still here.”

McKibbin’s maiden season with LIV proved a successful one, after the 22-year-old helped Legion XIII secured the Team Championship last month.

His attention has now turned back to the DP World Tour, with his first test at the K Club this week.

McKibbin will then make a return to Wentworth, having entered the BMW PGA Championship alongside his Legion XIII teammates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.