search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLIV Golf quarter-final matches revealed

Golf News

LIV Golf quarter-final matches revealed

By bunkered.co.uk26 October, 2022
LIV Golf LIV Miami cam smith Phil Mickelson
Liv Team Championship Quarter Finals

LIV Golf is preparing for its season-ending Team Championship – and the matches for Friday’s quarter-finals have now been decided.

The headline clash sees Phil Mickelson take on Open champion Cam Smith in a singles matchup, while Ian Poulter will face Kevin Na.

An unusual format is in place for the event, with the top four teams in the season-long standings handed a bye into Saturday’s semi-finals. They will be joined by the four teams advancing from Friday’s matches.

• Ian Poulter responds to Rory McIlroy claims

• LIV Golf reveals rule change

On Wednesday the fixtures were announced, with the teams seeded fifth to eighth picking their opponents from the four lowest-ranked teams.

Each match will consist of two singles ties and one foursomes (alternate shot) clash.

On Saturday the four seeded teams will enter the fray and will select their opponents from those making it through from Friday.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of matches...

Smash vs Niblicks

Jason Kokrak/Chase Koepka vs Turk Pettit/Hudson Swafford

Brooks Koepka vs Harold Varner III

Peter Uihlein vs James Piot

Majesticks vs Iron Heads

Sam Horsfield/Henrik Stenson vs Phachara Khongwatmai/Saedom Kaewkanjana

Ian Poulter vs Kevin Na

Lee Westwood vs Sihwan Kim

• 8 players who could lose DP World Tour cards

• Scott Henry opens up on injury hell

Torque vs Cleeks

Adrian Otaegui/Scott Vincent vs Graeme McDowell/Richard Bland

Joaquin Niemann vs Martin Kaymer

Jed Morgan vs Laurie Canter

Hyflyers vs Punch

Bernd Wiesberger/Cameron Tringale vs Matt Jones/Wade Ormsby

Phil Mickelson vs Cam Smith

Matt Wolff vs Marc Leishman

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - LIV Miami

Related Articles - cam smith

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Stephen Gallacher and Robert MacIntyre call for grassroots golf support
PGA Tour responds to Bubba Watson claims
Tiger Woods hole-in-one ball set for auction
Infinitum prepares for DP World Tour qualifying finale
Robert MacIntyre reveals plan for charity foundation

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Rotate behind the ball
Watch
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow