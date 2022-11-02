LIV Golf quarter-final matches revealed

LIV Golf is preparing for its season-ending Team Championship – and the matches for Friday’s quarter-finals have now been decided.
The headline clash sees Phil Mickelson take on Open champion Cam Smith in a singles matchup, while Ian Poulter will face Kevin Na.
An unusual format is in place for the event, with the top four teams in the season-long standings handed a bye into Saturday’s semi-finals. They will be joined by the four teams advancing from Friday’s matches.
• Ian Poulter responds to Rory McIlroy claims
• LIV Golf reveals rule change
On Wednesday the fixtures were announced, with the teams seeded fifth to eighth picking their opponents from the four lowest-ranked teams.
Each match will consist of two singles ties and one foursomes (alternate shot) clash.
On Saturday the four seeded teams will enter the fray and will select their opponents from those making it through from Friday.
Keep scrolling to see the full list of matches...
Smash vs Niblicks
Jason Kokrak/Chase Koepka vs Turk Pettit/Hudson Swafford
Brooks Koepka vs Harold Varner III
Peter Uihlein vs James Piot
Majesticks vs Iron Heads
Sam Horsfield/Henrik Stenson vs Phachara Khongwatmai/Saedom Kaewkanjana
Ian Poulter vs Kevin Na
Lee Westwood vs Sihwan Kim
• 8 players who could lose DP World Tour cards
• Scott Henry opens up on injury hell
Torque vs Cleeks
Adrian Otaegui/Scott Vincent vs Graeme McDowell/Richard Bland
Joaquin Niemann vs Martin Kaymer
Jed Morgan vs Laurie Canter
Hyflyers vs Punch
Bernd Wiesberger/Cameron Tringale vs Matt Jones/Wade Ormsby
Phil Mickelson vs Cam Smith
Matt Wolff vs Marc Leishman