LIV Golf quarter-final matches revealed

LIV Golf is preparing for its season-ending Team Championship – and the matches for Friday’s quarter-finals have now been decided.

The headline clash sees Phil Mickelson take on Open champion Cam Smith in a singles matchup, while Ian Poulter will face Kevin Na.

An unusual format is in place for the event, with the top four teams in the season-long standings handed a bye into Saturday’s semi-finals. They will be joined by the four teams advancing from Friday’s matches.

On Wednesday the fixtures were announced, with the teams seeded fifth to eighth picking their opponents from the four lowest-ranked teams.

Each match will consist of two singles ties and one foursomes (alternate shot) clash.

On Saturday the four seeded teams will enter the fray and will select their opponents from those making it through from Friday.

Smash vs Niblicks

Jason Kokrak/Chase Koepka vs Turk Pettit/Hudson Swafford

Brooks Koepka vs Harold Varner III

Peter Uihlein vs James Piot

Majesticks vs Iron Heads

Sam Horsfield/Henrik Stenson vs Phachara Khongwatmai/Saedom Kaewkanjana

Ian Poulter vs Kevin Na

Lee Westwood vs Sihwan Kim

Torque vs Cleeks

Adrian Otaegui/Scott Vincent vs Graeme McDowell/Richard Bland

Joaquin Niemann vs Martin Kaymer

Jed Morgan vs Laurie Canter

Hyflyers vs Punch

Bernd Wiesberger/Cameron Tringale vs Matt Jones/Wade Ormsby

Phil Mickelson vs Cam Smith

Matt Wolff vs Marc Leishman