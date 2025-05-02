Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Trevor Immelman has revealed LIV Golf has not reapplied for Official World Golf Ranking status, despite reports the league is close to being awarded ranking points.

Former Masters champion Immelman is the new head of the Official World Golf Ranking board and is said to have been in “serious discussions” with LIV executives over a deal that would see the breakaway circuit finally be attached

Sportico reported this week that Immelman and new LIV CEO Scott O’Neil were spotted together at Augusta National as an agreement draws closer.

However, in an interview with Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, Immelman has confirmed that LIV are yet to even take the first step to receiving points by submitting a new application.

“Whether that happens or not, I guess time will tell,” Immelman said

“I have enjoyed getting to know Scott O’Neil over the last few months.We’ve spoken on the phone a couple of times. We met in person at the Masters, just really introduction stuff. We’re in the same position we have been without any application from their side.

“The ball is in their court.”

LIV first attempted to gain access to ranking points with an application following its launch in June 2022.

However, the initial bid was rejected in October 2023, partly due to concerns over entry and relegation from the 54-hole events.

Former LIV CEO Greg Norman subsequently withdrew the league’s application in May 2024, claiming “a resolution which protects the accuracy, credibility and integrity of the OWGR rankings no longer exists.”

But his replacement O’Neil has prioritised strengthening relations with those in the corridors of power and it’s understood that LIV could be willing to make changes to their format to ensure they are approved by the rankings board.

“But until a new application is put in, there’s nothing really we can do about it,” Immelman added.

“If the LIV Golf League is wanting to be part of the OWGR, then they need to go ahead and put another application in. That’s really where we are.”

