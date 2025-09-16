Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

LIV Golf has no players in the top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) for the first time since the league’s inception.

The update to the OWGR on Monday saw Bryson DeChambeau, LIV’s highest-ranked player, slip from 19th into 21st in the list.

Ever since the breakaway circuit burst onto the scene of men’s professional golf three years ago, their lack of OWGR recognition has proved a problem.

The league are continuing to host events without world ranking points on offer, ensuring that their members are only able to climb the ranking list when playing the four majors, or on rare starts on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour.

After an initial application for OWGR accreditation was rejected in 2023, LIV reopened dialogue with the ranking system earlier this year.

• “I dont have the courage to say what I really think about Phil Mickelson”

• Keegan Bradley told he has ‘work to do’ by ex-Ryder Cup captain

Scott O’Neil, who replaced Greg Norman as CEO in January, had previously claimed the league’s hunt for ranking points was over.

In July however it was confirmed by both sides that talks had reopened over a possible ranking agreement.

“The OWGR Board is committed to a thorough evaluation process of all applications,” said Trevor Immelman, chairman of the OWGR.

“LIV’s application will be reviewed in accordance with OWGR’s criteria to ensure fairness, integrity and consistency.

• Francesco Molinari outlines Europe’s plan to tame Ryder Cup crowd

• Martin Kaymer opens up on Ryder Cup captaincy “dream”

“We appreciate the interest of LIV Golf – and all Tours – in contributing to the global landscape of men’s professional golf through OWGR. Further updates will be provided as the review progresses.”

At the time, LIV announced a statement of their own, with O’Neil admitting he was ‘confident’ the league’s new application met the requirements of OWGR.

“LIV Golf is committed to working together with the Official World Golf Ranking and its board to ensure the very best players are competing in the game’s most prestigious events.

“We are confident our application addresses the outstanding questions that exist to support a more global, all-encompassing, and accurate ranking system.”