The addition of Jon Rahm’s team Legion XIII has changed the format for LIV Golf’s relegation ahead of the 2025 season.

Another winter of change is anticipated on the Saudi-backed breakaway league, with more signings targeted to replace players who will soon be out of contract.

There are only five regular season events remaining in the 2024 season, and while speculation will soon build over new signings, there will further tension in the race to avoid relegation.

Last year, players who finished in the dreaded Drop Zone, which was outside top 44 in the individual season standings, were the first to be relegated from the LIV league.

Jediah Morgan, James Piot, Chase Koepka and Sihwan Kim were all relegated, while Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood were exempt as team captains, despite finishing in the Drop Zone.

This year, with a field increase of 48 to 54 players, it’s those who finish 49th and below who will lose their spot in the lucrative series.

Those in a precarious position as we head towards the conclusion of the 2024 campaign include Dustin Johnson’s two 4Aces teammates Pat Perez and Harold Varner III.

South African Branden Grace and Rahm’s Legion XIII teammate Kieran Vincent are also at serious risk of being axed ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson has fallen into the Drop Zone, but is exempt as the captain of Range Goats GC.

But if a player without that exemption does finish inside the Drop Zone, the only way they will be able to hold onto their LIV place is via a LIV Golf Promotions Event at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, out-of-contract players who finish between 25th and 48th (the Open Zone), must be re-signed or picked up by another team.

Here are those at most risk of losing their LIV place…

Standings correct as of June 27

45. Danny Lee 8.40

46. Jinichiro Kozuma 8.40

47. Pat Perez 7.76

48. Harold Varner III

DROP ZONE

49. Laurie Canter 4.30 (Reserve)

50. Bubba Watson 3.66 (Exempt)

51. Kalle Samooja 3.40

52. Branden Grace 3.22

53. Kieran Vincent 2.47

54. Scott Vincent 1.57

–

LIV players Anthony Kim and Hudson Swafford are not listed in the standings due to their status as wildcards. It is still unclear what the future holds for Kim beyond this season, following his shock comeback from a 12-year recluse earlier this season.

