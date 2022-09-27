LIV Golf reveals team championship format

LIV Golf has revealed details of its season-ending team championship scheduled to take place next month.

Contested across three days from October 28-30, the teams will fight it out at Trump International Doral.

Each team will be seeded based on its performance in the team standings throughout the series.

"This has been a transformative year for golf and we're just getting warmed up. After only five LIV Golf events, the sport has entered a new era - one designed to be daring and different," said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

"The Invitational Series finale, played at the fan-favourite Blue Monster at Doral, is befitting our game-changing model that delivers an innovative, one-of-a-kind experience for players and fans.

“I'm looking forward to this monumental event that will harness the beloved traits of team golf and head-to-head rivalries in a historic setting."

The week’s action begins with quarter-finals on Friday. The teams seeded 1-4 will receive a bye, while those ranked 5-12 will take part in head-to-head match-play.

The highest-ranked team gets to choose its opponent, and every player will compete simultaneously in a shotgun start. Three matches will take place: two singles and one foursomes.

Matches will be played until a winner is determined, with no ties and the winner of each earning a point. Teams earning two points will make it through to the semi-finals.

On Saturday the four top seeds will join the four winning quarter-final teams for the semi-finals. Again, the top-ranked teams will select their opponents, and the format will remain the same.

Four teams will advance to Sunday’s final. They will compete as pairs for one round of stroke-play, with team captains playing together.

All four scores count towards the team’s total, and at the end the team with the lowest score will be crowned team champion.