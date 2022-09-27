search
LIV Golf reveals team championship format

Golf News

LIV Golf reveals team championship format

By bunkered.co.uk27 September, 2022
LIV Golf Greg Norman LIV Golf Invitational Series LIV Series
Liv Golf Team Championship

LIV Golf has revealed details of its season-ending team championship scheduled to take place next month.

Contested across three days from October 28-30, the teams will fight it out at Trump International Doral.

Each team will be seeded based on its performance in the team standings throughout the series.

"This has been a transformative year for golf and we're just getting warmed up. After only five LIV Golf events, the sport has entered a new era - one designed to be daring and different," said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

"The Invitational Series finale, played at the fan-favourite Blue Monster at Doral, is befitting our game-changing model that delivers an innovative, one-of-a-kind experience for players and fans.

• Ian Poulter takes swipe at Justin Thomas

• Calum Hill reveals extent of injury hell

"I'm looking forward to this monumental event that will harness the beloved traits of team golf and head-to-head rivalries in a historic setting."

The week’s action begins with quarter-finals on Friday. The teams seeded 1-4 will receive a bye, while those ranked 5-12 will take part in head-to-head match-play.

The highest-ranked team gets to choose its opponent, and every player will compete simultaneously in a shotgun start. Three matches will take place: two singles and one foursomes.

Matches will be played until a winner is determined, with no ties and the winner of each earning a point. Teams earning two points will make it through to the semi-finals.

On Saturday the four top seeds will join the four winning quarter-final teams for the semi-finals. Again, the top-ranked teams will select their opponents, and the format will remain the same.

• Reed U-turns on Dunhill Links involvement

• Immelman blasts Presidents Cup critics

Four teams will advance to Sunday's final. They will compete as pairs for one round of stroke-play, with team captains playing together.

All four scores count towards the team’s total, and at the end the team with the lowest score will be crowned team champion.

