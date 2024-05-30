Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Richard Bland plans to retire completely when he drops off the LIV Golf League.

The Englishman, 51, won on his senior major debut last week, sealing an emotional victory at the Senior PGA Championship in Michigan.

It was an emotional moment for Bland, who found out his brother Heath had been diagnosed with lung cancer just before flying out for the tournament. Heath also had bowel cancer diagnosed a year ago and has been coping with serious health problems for a number of years.

Bland’s renaissance on the LIV circuit has been fuelled in part by the added motivation to financially support his sick brother, but watching Heath suffer has also provided a new perspective in his life.

Despite having one of the finer Indian summers that the sport has ever seen, that included a first DP World Tour win on his 478th start in 2021, Bland estimates that he has around 18 months before he will step away.

“Whenever I lose my spot on LIV, I think that will be me done, regardless of how I’m playing,” he told The Times. “I’ve got maybe another 18 months left and then I’ll cross that bridge.

“After what’s happened with Heath, and other people I know who are no longer with us or have health issues, I’m in a fortunate position where I can enjoy my life.

“I love what I do, I’ll never stop playing golf, but I’ve travelled the world without seeing an awful lot of it. I’d like to do that while I’m still fit and able, I’d like to go on golf trips with friends and just have fun without competing.”

Should his plans change, however, it has been confirmed that Bland will not have the opportunity to compete on the PGA Tour Champions via an exemption for winning his senior major.

The PGA Tour shut down those prospects on the basis that Bland is contracted to the LIV circuit.

Bland, who plays for the Cleeks GC team captained by Martin Kaymer, sits 25th in LIV’s individual standings midway through the 2024 season.

