Brooks Koepka is a LIV Golf champion again.

Koepka heads into his PGA Championship defence next week in ominous form after victory on the breakaway league’s stop in Singapore.

The five-time major winner fired a three-under final round 68 to oust Australian duo Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith by three shots.

“It’s all starting to come around,” Koepka said. “I’ve put in a lot of work and I like the way things are trending.

“I just need to go back next week and make sure everything continues, do the right stuff and go from there.

“I made a couple of clutch putts today and the ball-striking was solid. I didn’t really think I made too many mistakes. And that’s a great feeling when it kind of feels easy.”

Koepka banks a mammoth $4million winner’s prize and is the first player to reach four individual victories on the LIV circuit.

Here’s the full prize money breakdown from LIV Golf Singapore…

LIV Golf Singapore 2024: Prize money payout in full

Winner. Brooks Koepka, 15 under: $4,000,000

T2. Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman: $1, 875,000

4. Talor Gooch: $1 million

T5. Tyrrell Hatton, Thomas Pieters: $750,000

T7. Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Na: $522,500

T10. Jon Rahm, Eugenio Chacarra, Abraham Ancer, Adrian Meronk: $371,250

T14. Kalle Samooja, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Dean Burmester, Cameron Tringale: $287,000

T19. Carlos Ortiz, Martin Kaymer, Sebastian Munoz: $240,000

T22. Phil Mickelson, Peter Uihlein, Richard Bland, Louis Oosthuizen, Kieran Vincent: $203,000 T27. David Puig, Bryson DeChambeau, Lucas Herbert: $180,000 T30. Anirban Lahiri, Matthew Wolff: $167,500 T32. Branden Grace, Paul Casey, Harold Varner III: $155,000 T35. Charl Schwartzel, Ian Poulter: $146,250 T37. Matt Jones, Graeme McDowell, Scott Vincent: $140,000 T40. Brendan Steele, Charles Howell III, Caleb Surratt, Jason Kokrak: $131,250 44. Henrik Stenson: $127,500 T45. Andy Ogletree, Bubba Watson: $125,000 T47. Sam Horsfield, Mito Pereira: $121,500 T49. Danny Lee, Hudson Swafford, Lee Westwood: $60,000 T52. Pat Perez, Anthony Kim: $50,000 54. Jinichiro Kozuma: $50,000

LIV Golf Singapore team payout

Winners. Ripper GC (Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert): $3 million

T2. Fireballs GC (Sergio Garcia, Eugenio Chacarra, Abraham Ancer, David Puig)

Cleeks GC (Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland, Kalle Samooja, Adrian Meronk) $1 million

