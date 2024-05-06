Sign up for our daily newsletter

Brooks Koepka is a LIV Golf champion again.

Koepka heads into his PGA Championship defence next week in ominous form after victory on the breakaway league’s stop in Singapore.

The five-time major winner fired a three-under final round 68 to oust Australian duo Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith by three shots.

“It’s all starting to come around,” Koepka said. “I’ve put in a lot of work and I like the way things are trending.

“I just need to go back next week and make sure everything continues, do the right stuff and go from there.

“I made a couple of clutch putts today and the ball-striking was solid. I didn’t really think I made too many mistakes. And that’s a great feeling when it kind of feels easy.”

Koepka banks a mammoth $4million winner’s prize and is the first player to reach four individual victories on the LIV circuit.

Here’s the full prize money breakdown from LIV Golf Singapore…

LIV Golf Singapore 2024: Prize money payout in full

Winner. Brooks Koepka, 15 under: $4,000,000

T2. Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman: $1, 875,000

4. Talor Gooch: $1 million

T5. Tyrrell Hatton, Thomas Pieters: $750,000

T7. Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Na: $522,500

T10. Jon Rahm, Eugenio Chacarra, Abraham Ancer, Adrian Meronk: $371,250

T14. Kalle Samooja, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Dean Burmester, Cameron Tringale: $287,000

T19. Carlos Ortiz, Martin Kaymer, Sebastian Munoz: $240,000

LIV Golf Singapore team payout

Winners. Ripper GC (Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert): $3 million

T2. Fireballs GC (Sergio Garcia, Eugenio Chacarra, Abraham Ancer, David Puig)

Cleeks GC (Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland, Kalle Samooja, Adrian Meronk) $1 million

