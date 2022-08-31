search
LIV Golf star claims DP World Tour "missed" Dustin Johnson opportunity

By Jamie Hall25 August, 2022
DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley passed up the chance to recruit former Masters champion Dustin Johnson, Richard Bland has claimed.

Johnson, a two-time major winner, was handed a suspension by the PGA Tour as soon as he teed off in the LIV Golf curtain-raiser at Centurion Club.

Bland, who also joined the Saudi-funded rebel tour, claimed on the Bros and Birdies podcast that his fellow defector was prepared to become a member of the European circuit. He also claimed he had had a similar conversation with Bryson DeChambeau.

However, LIV players were banned from the three events the DP World Tour co-sanctions with the PGA Tour, and were handed £100,000 fines. Four players took the tour to court and won a temporary reprieve allowing them to play the Genesis Scottish Open.

Bland, who has since made his return to the DP World Tour, said Pelley had been forced into a difficult situation due to the circuit’s strategic alliance with the PGA Tour.

"I think Keith has maybe missed an opportunity,” Bland said.

“I've spoken with DJ, with Bryson, because they knew the penalties that were coming their way from the PGA Tour and they resigned their memberships.

"DJ said to me, 'look, if Keith doesn't come down too heavy on you guys I'll join the DP World.

"I think Keith had an opportunity to really get some top players in the world playing on DP World but Jay Monahan has a very, very strong hold on the world of golf right now and probably on DP World, and it puts Keith in a very, very difficult position and he's sided with Jay."

