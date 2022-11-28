LIV Golf star: “More players will want to come”

LIV Golf’s Eugenio Chacarra claimed more of the world’s top players will be prepared to jump ship if the breakaway tour’s application for world ranking points is successful.

The Saudi-funded tour has already attracted a handful of stars from the PGA Tour, including Dustin Johnson and Cam Smith. However, its lack of recognition in the official rankings is reported to be a stumbling block for others amid fears a lack of points could see them miss out on places at the majors.

However, in an interview with Marca, Chacarra revealed he believes a decision in LIV’s favour is close and predicted more big-name signings to follow – along with a truce between professional golf’s warring factions.

“The world ranking issue I do think is key, because if they give us points more players will want to come and in the end the circuits will have to reach an agreement,” the 22-year-old Spaniard said.

“I think it will end up happening. We have already seen Rory [McIlroy] and [Jon] Rahm asking for solutions and the managers are going to have to sit down and talk and put aside that fight of egos. For the good of golf it has to be resolved.”

Chacarra also revealed he has spoken to Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald despite uncertainty over whether players plying their trade on the LIV series will be allowed to feature in Rome next year.

Although the future relating to his role in the competition is uncertain, Chacarra predicted a “return to normal” which would allow he and his colleagues to be part of the team.

“Luke Donald sent me a couple of messages and it is always an honour that someone like him, who is the captain of the Ryder Cup, thinks of you and follows you,” he added.

“I have always wanted to play the Ryder cup and it is one of my long-term goals. I have to keep working and wait for everything to return to normal.”