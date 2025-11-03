Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tom McKibbin secured a monumental win on the Asian Tour last weekend, after the LIV Golf star secured victory at the Hong Kong Open.

McKibbin dominated at Fanling, storming to a wire-to-wire victory by seven shots ahead of fellow LIV man Peter Uihlein.

It was a week that saw the Northern Irishman card a course record 60 in the opening round, and things continued to get better from there for the 22-year-old.

McKibbin’s record-breaking win saw him secure spots at both the Masters and The Open Championship in 2026, and it also saw him make a huge leap in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Spending the majority of his season on the LIV setup, access to world ranking points have been few and far between for McKibbin this campaign, but he took full advantage in Hong Kong.

In winning, the Legion XIII man moved up to 85th in the OWGR list, the highest position of his career.

And he has the chance to better that later this week, with McKibbin in DP World Tour action at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Having made the move to LIV, both world ranking points and a pathway into the major championships will no doubt have been a concern for McKibbin.

But with access to both the Asian Tour and DP World Tour, the Northern Irishman believes he still has what it takes to make his mark at the four flagship events.

“When I was deciding whether to join LIV it was a big factor but I seemed to back myself, played the best golf I can and see where that leads me,” he said.

“I played two last year and two next year. If you can play good golf that takes care of it and you can definitely still get in these big tournaments.”

McKibbin is looking forward to his debut at the Masters in particular at Augusta next April, where his fellow countryman Rory McIlroy will return as defending champion.

For McKibbin, McIlroy provided one of his first memories of the opening major of the season.

“I’ve watched them all for the last 15 years,” he said with a smile. “Had the lows of the first one that Rory did to us and then last year. Sitting there, late nights on Sunday and having to go to school on Monday.

“Watching the years of coverage and the history, I’m very excited to get there.”

