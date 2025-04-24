Sign up for our daily newsletter
One LIV Golf star will make his season debut this week after being ruled out with a lower back injury.
The Saudi-backed circuit is in Mexico City and despite being bottom of the league table, the Iron Heads GC have been handed a boost.
That’s because Jinichiro Kozuma is set to appear for Kevin Na’s LIV side for the first time in seven months at Club de Golf Chapultepec.
Last month, the league stressed that Kozuma’s place was ‘uncertain’ after he sat on the sidelines for the opening three events of the new season.
Ultimately, his absence lasted five events, while his return comes ahead of the inaugural LIV Golf Korea event next week.
It will be somewhat of a home game for the Iron Heads GC, which is composed of three Korean-born players along with the Japanese-born Kozuma.
“Definitely a lift for us going into our major next week,” said Captain Kevin Na of Kozuma’s return.
“I know he’s got the capability to come back and start out firing, but it’s not easy. I see it in the practice round. He’s rusty.
“He plays that draw, yet he’s hitting block cuts. But I’ve had practice rounds where I’ve played absolutely terrible but when you tee off, it’s fine.”
Four players replaced Kozuma during his absence: Wade Ormsby in Riyadh and Adelaide, Ollie Schniederjans in Hong Kong, John Catlin in Singapore and Young-han Song in Miami.
But Na insists having his side back together offers the chance to restart.
“We had a team dinner yesterday, hung out,” he said. “It’s great to see Jini back. I know he’s frustrated. He feels bad in a way, that he’s been hurt.
“No finger-pointing – we feel bad for each other. But hopefully we’ll start catching some momentum and get better as the week goes.”
The Iron Heads GC currently at the foot of the team standings, alongside Smash GC, with Na and Lee both in the ‘Open Zone’ on the individual ladder.
