In a huge shakeup, one of LIV Golf’s biggest stars has split from his caddie and swing coach.

Despite topping the league’s standings with three regular season events to go, Joaquin Niemann has decided it’s time for a change.

The Chilean joined the Saudi-funded circuit in 2022, was subsequently named captain of Torque GC and finished runner-up in his first start.

Since then, Niemann, 26, has won six individual titles – more than any other player – and banked more than £13 million in 2025 alone, winning four times.

And throughout his first three years as a LIV golfer, he teamed up with caddie Gary Matthews, who Niemann began working with in 2020.

It’s unclear why Niemann has opted to dump his looper, however, he missed the cut at last week’s Open Championship and left visibly frustrated on Friday afternoon.

Taking over on his bag for LIV Golf UK at the JCB Golf & Country Club this week will be Diego Salinas, a close friend and professional on the Chilean Golf Tour.

Meanwhile, Niemann has also parted ways with golf coach Eduardo Miquel, who he had worked with since turning pro in 2018.

He was seen with another figure on the range at the Staffordshire venue this week, but it’s currently unknown who will advise his swing in the coming months.

Miquel was a professional golfer who played on tours in South America and argued that he was a “perfectionist” during his own career.

It appears that could be the case with Niemann, too, who said after winning LIV Golf Virginia in June that he still wasn’t happy with aspects of his game.

“I mean, I don’t know,” when asked if he’s playing his best golf. “I feel like obviously I scored pretty good. I feel like I made good putts whenever I need to, made good up-and-downs on 17. But I feel like my driving still hasn’t been the best.

“I feel like I started driving it pretty good at the beginning of the year, and right now it doesn’t feel like the best it could be.

“I feel like, yeah, there’s a lot of work that I feel like I can improve on. Definitely going to go back and try to figure out something.”

The missed cut at The Open was also his second consecutive early exit in major championships.

Niemann has become renowned for his surprisingly poor record in the ‘big four’, mustering up only one top ten finish in 26 appearances.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.