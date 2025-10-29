Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

In January 2024, Adrian Meronk was voted the DP World Tour’s Player of the Year after a breakthrough season that yielded three victories.

But from 2026, the towering Pole will no longer be a member on his former longtime circuit.

Meronk, who now plays on the LIV Golf League, is among the players awaiting for an appeal to be heard over the fines issued by Wentworth HQ for playing conflicting LIV events.

The likelihood is that Meronk, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and co. will lose that appeal based on a precedent set in 2023, when an independent arbitration panel upheld the Tour’s right to fine and suspend players for playing in LIV events without “tournament releases.”

Meronk has played in the four minimum events required to retain his membership for the following season.

But unlike the Ryder Cup pair Rahm and Hatton, he did not finish inside the top 115 in the standings to preserve his card after missing every the cut in every tournament he entered.

Meronk does, however, have Category 3 status on the DP World Tour which would make him eligible to take up membership before next month’s deadline.

Next year, though, LIV’s Saudi benefactors will stop settling fines and players will therefore need to fork out themselves if they are to remain eligible to play in Europe.

And Meronk has suggested he will be instead relying on invites to play on his old domain in 2026.

“My membership ends basically in two weeks this year, so I’m not going to resign,” Meronk told bunkered.co.uk in Fanling, where he is playing in this week’s Hong Kong Open.

“I guess I’m only going to play off invites if I get any. It’s a bit strange to be honest. It’s a weird feeling. I just have to kind of accept it.”

Meronk says he “hasn’t been following” the lengthy appeal process and a hearing date is still yet to be made known, but he did indicate that he would not be settling his fines beforehand.

“For now I’ll just see how the situation will work out with the tours, but I’ll just focus on the LIV tour and play the International Series as well.

“I knew when I was signing with LIV what consequences it might come with. I’m okay with that, but I just think it would be better for everyone if everyone to come to peace and work together. I think it would benefit everyone, especially me as well.”

Losing his membership does not mean the end of the road for Meronk on the DP World Tour. In an ideal world, he will still play “at least three” tournaments on invites next season.

Meronk’s situation differs from his Cleeks GC teammate Richard Bland, who has told bunkered.co.uk that he intends to settle his fines before the league turns off the taps on December 31.

Meanwhile, Martin Kaymer, the Cleeks captain, will only return to the DP World Tour as a member when he feels he has a chance of being involved in a Ryder Cup.

“I’m not going to pick up my European Tour card next year,” Kaymer said.

“Hopefully, in 2027 – there’s a Ryder Cup year – If I feel like I have a chance to make the Ryder Cup, then I will join. Otherwise I stick with LIV.

“I have still an exemption for six, seven, eight years through my success that I had in the past. So that gives me all those years. Basically, I just wait until I feel like I’m good enough to compete on a level that I feel like I can be in the Ryder Cup.”

Kaymer, Meronk and Bland are among 29 LIV players in the field here at the Hong Kong Open.

The winner receives a $360,000 first prize, as well as coveted spots into the Masters and The Open.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.