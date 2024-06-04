Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Only two LIV Golf survivors emerged from Golf’s Longest Day.

The USGA’s brutal 36-hole Final Qualifying marathon took place on Monday, with 687 players competing across 11 sites in North America for just 44 spots in next week’s US Open.

And a host of big names, including 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott, fell at the final hurdle.

Scott’s streak of 91 consecutive majors is now in jeopardy after he lost a two-for-one playoff with compatriot Cam Davis at Springfield Country Club in Ohio.

The Australian has not missed a major since the 2001 Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, but faces an anxious wait to see if he will be teeing it up at Pinehurst next week.

Meanwhile, from the 17 LIV players who attempted to punch their ticket to the famed North Carolina course, 15 missed out.

Among those were Joaquin Niemann and Graeme McDowell, who failed to come through a stacked field at the Bear’s Club in Florida.

South African Dean Burmester, who won LIV’s Miami event earlier this year, qualified from that event alongside Matt Kuchar and forgotten PGA Tour man Daniel Berger.

David Puig was the only other LIV player to qualify, shooting a superb second round 64 to post 12-under and top the leaderboard at Lake Merced Golf Club in California.

LIV players to miss out on the third major of the season included Charl Schwartzel, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman and Harold Varner III.

Here’s how every single LIV Golf player performed in Final Qualifying on Monday…

LIV Golf results at US Open Final Qualifying

The Bear’s Club, Florida

Dean Burmester -6 (Q), Anirbarn Lahiri -2, Joaquin Niemann -2, Cameron Tringale E, Graeme McDowell +2, Charl Schwartzel, Peter Uhlein, Branden Grace DNF

Woodmont Country Club, Maryland

Lucas Herbert -7, Kieran Vincent -7, Sebastian Munoz -4, Marc Leishman -4

Lake Merced Golf Club, California

David Puig -12 (Q), Matt Jones WD

The Golf Club of Georgia, Georgia

Andy Ogletree -7, Hudson Swafford DNF

Duke University Golf Club, North Carolina

Harold Varner III +1

