search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLIV Golf target “commits future” to PGA Tour

Golf News

LIV Golf target “commits future” to PGA Tour

By Jamie Hall23 August, 2022
Hideki Matsuyama PGA Tour LIV Golf Presidents Cup
Liv Golf 911

Long-time LIV Golf target Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly committed to the PGA Tour – despite being offered a nine-figure sum to defect.

According to reports in the US, the 2021 Masters champion had been weighing up a vast offer from the Greg Norman-fronted league.

But the No Laying Up podcast has reported that the Japanese star has opted to stick with the PGA Tour in what would be a major boost for the circuit.

• Immelman: "LIV is a giant pain in my ass"

• Major winner warns LPGA against LIV link

Matsuyama was not one of 23 top players involved in a players-only meeting led by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods at the BMW Championship, where the future of the tour and the threat posed by the breakaway series were discussed.

However, he is still expected to turn down LIV’s offer, which was reported to be in the region of $400 million.

The Saudi-funded rebel circuit is expected to announce seven new signings in the wake of this week’s Tour Championship, a group headed by Open champion Cam Smith.

• Poulter ripped over DP World Tour claims

• LIV Golf set to announce 7 new signings

Presidents Cup International team captain Trevor Immelman admitted both he and US skipper Davis Love III are braced for further defections in the coming weeks.

Matsuyama is expected to be part of the International lineup at Quail Hollow next month.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Hideki Matsuyama

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Presidents Cup

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

BMW PGA Championship: 18 LIV Golf stars included in field
Tour pro wins "worst hole-in-one prize ever"
Scottie Scheffler explains bizarre "butt crack" injury
Rory McIlroy responds to Cam Smith rift rumours
"Hypocrites”: Lee Westwood rips PGA Tour stars

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
play button
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow