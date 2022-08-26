LIV Golf target “commits future” to PGA Tour

Long-time LIV Golf target Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly committed to the PGA Tour – despite being offered a nine-figure sum to defect.

According to reports in the US, the 2021 Masters champion had been weighing up a vast offer from the Greg Norman-fronted league.

But the No Laying Up podcast has reported that the Japanese star has opted to stick with the PGA Tour in what would be a major boost for the circuit.

Matsuyama was not one of 23 top players involved in a players-only meeting led by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods at the BMW Championship, where the future of the tour and the threat posed by the breakaway series were discussed.

However, he is still expected to turn down LIV’s offer, which was reported to be in the region of $400 million.

The Saudi-funded rebel circuit is expected to announce seven new signings in the wake of this week’s Tour Championship, a group headed by Open champion Cam Smith.

Presidents Cup International team captain Trevor Immelman admitted both he and US skipper Davis Love III are braced for further defections in the coming weeks.

Matsuyama is expected to be part of the International lineup at Quail Hollow next month.