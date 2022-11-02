LIV Golf Team Championship: Full prize money breakdown

The inaugural LIV Golf season reached its conclusion with a bumper $50million team championship in Miami.

Held at Doral in Florida, owned by former US president Donald Trump, the teams went head to head for bragging rights – and a huge amount of cash.

The circuit fronted by Greg Norman and bankrolled by the Saudi government’s public investment fund has hit the headlines for its vast appearances and huge prize money payouts.

Ahead of play at Doral, we already knew Dustin Johnson had won the season-long individual event, scooping a cool $18million bonus in the process.

And he topped the leaderboard again, with his 4 Aces lineup – which won five of the eight events in year one of LIV – coming out on top.

LIV Golf Team Championship - full prize money payout

1. 4 Aces (Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch) - $16million/$4million each

2. Punch (Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby) - $8million/$2million each

3. Smash (Brooks Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak) - $6million/$1.5million each

4. Stinger (Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Hennie du Plessis) - $4million/$1million each

Beaten in semi-finals

Cleeks (Shergo Al Kurdi, Laurie Canter, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland) - $3million/$750,000 each

Crushers (Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri) - $3million/$750,000 each

Fireballs (Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra, Abraham Ancer) - $3million/$750,000 each

Majesticks (Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield) - $3million/$750,000 each

Beaten in quarter-finals

Niblicks (Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Pettit) - $1million/$250,000

Iron Heads (Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim) - $1million/$250,000

Hy Flyers (Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Wolff, Cameron Tringale) - $1million/$250,000

Torque (Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent, Adrian Otaegui, Jed Morgan) - $1million/$250,000