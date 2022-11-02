search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLIV Golf Team Championship: Full prize money breakdown

Golf News

LIV Golf Team Championship: Full prize money breakdown

By Jamie Hall31 October, 2022
LIV Golf LIV Golf Team Championship LIV Miami Prize money
Liv Golf Team Championship Prize Money

The inaugural LIV Golf season reached its conclusion with a bumper $50million team championship in Miami.

Held at Doral in Florida, owned by former US president Donald Trump, the teams went head to head for bragging rights – and a huge amount of cash.

The circuit fronted by Greg Norman and bankrolled by the Saudi government’s public investment fund has hit the headlines for its vast appearances and huge prize money payouts.

• LIV plots Schauffele and Cantlay moves

• R&A chief: No Open ban for LIV stars

Ahead of play at Doral, we already knew Dustin Johnson had won the season-long individual event, scooping a cool $18million bonus in the process.

And he topped the leaderboard again, with his 4 Aces lineup – which won five of the eight events in year one of LIV – coming out on top.

Keep scrolling to find out how much each team and player won... 

LIV Golf Team Championship - full prize money payout

1. 4 Aces (Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch) - $16million/$4million each
2. Punch (Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby) - $8million/$2million each
3. Smash (Brooks Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak) - $6million/$1.5million each
4. Stinger (Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Hennie du Plessis) - $4million/$1million each

• James Allan reveals sacrifice behind historic year

• Bryson DeChambeau slams "childish" PGA Tour

Beaten in semi-finals

Cleeks (Shergo Al Kurdi, Laurie Canter, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland) - $3million/$750,000 each
Crushers (Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri) - $3million/$750,000 each
Fireballs (Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra, Abraham Ancer) - $3million/$750,000 each
Majesticks (Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield) - $3million/$750,000 each

Beaten in quarter-finals

Niblicks (Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Pettit) - $1million/$250,000
Iron Heads (Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim) - $1million/$250,000
Hy Flyers (Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Wolff, Cameron Tringale) - $1million/$250,000
Torque (Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent, Adrian Otaegui, Jed Morgan) - $1million/$250,000

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - LIV Golf Team Championship

Related Articles - LIV Miami

Related Articles - Prize money

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Stephen Gallacher and Robert MacIntyre call for grassroots golf support
PGA Tour responds to Bubba Watson claims
Tiger Woods hole-in-one ball set for auction
Infinitum prepares for DP World Tour qualifying finale
Robert MacIntyre reveals plan for charity foundation

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Rotate behind the ball
Watch
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow