LIV Golf wrapped up its season at the Team Championships in Michigan on Sunday, where A LOT of prize money was dished out.

The winning team at the Cardinal at St. John’s was Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII, who defeated Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC in a play-off.

Their reward? $14 million, of which each banked $1.4 million. The other $8.4 million goes to the team, while the Crushers earned $8 million total and third-placed Stinger GC netted $6 million.

How is the prize money split?

There is a whopping $50 million up for grabs at the LIV Golf Team Championship.

That is broken down into a 60/40 split, with 60% of a team’s winnings going into the team prize pot, and each player receiving 10% of the remaining money.

This means that, for example, the winning team will share $8.4 million of the $14 million first prize, while each player will also receive a separate $1.4 million bonus.

LIV Team Championship 2025

With 13 teams in the roster, the Majesticks and the Ironheads faced off in a play-in match on Wednesday to make six quarterfinal matches.

The winners then tackled each other in a semi-final round on Saturday before the last trio standing vied for the championship title yesterday.

Of course, Legion XIII’s win completed a team and individual double for Rahm.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It’s been a long year, and we’ve all been playing really, really well for the most part of the year and coming in as well.

“Extremely proud of everyone up here and truly happy that we’re the ones standing here.”

Here’s the full prize money breakdown from the 2025 LIV Golf Team Championship…

1st: $14,000,000 ($1,400,000 per player)

Legion XIII (Rahm, Hatton, McKibbin, Surratt)

2nd: $8,000,000 ($800,000 per player)

Crushers (DeChambeau, Casey, Howell III, Lahiri)

3rd: $6,000,000 ($600,000 per player)

Stinger (Oosthuizen, Burmester, Grace, Schwartzel)

4th: $4,000,000 ($400,000 per player)

Smash (Koepka, Gooch, Kokrak, McDowell)

5th: $3,250,000 ($325,000 per player)

HyFlyers (Mickelson, Ogletree, Steele, Tringale)

6th: $3,000,000 ($300,000 per player)

Torque (Niemann, Munoz, Ortiz, Pereira)

7th: $2,750,000 ($275,000 per player)

4Aces (DJohnson, Pieters, Reed, Varner III)

8th: $2,500,000 ($250,000 per player)

Fireballs (Garcia, Ancer, Ballester, Puig)

9th: $2,000,000 ($200,000 per player)

Ripper (CSmith, Herbert, MJones, Leishman)

10th: $1,650,000 ($165,000 per player)

RangeGoats (Watson, Campbell, Uihlein, Wolff)

11th: $1,300,000 ($130,000 per player)

Majesticks (Westwood, Horsfield, Poulter, Stenson)

12th: $950,000 ($95,000 per player)

Cleeks (Kaymer, Bland, Kjettrup, Meronk)

Previous LIV Golf Team Championship payouts

2024

1st: $14,000,000 ($1,400,000 per player)

Ripper GC (Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert)

Tied-2nd: $7,000,000 ($700,000 per player)

4Aces GC (Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Harold Varner III)

Iron Heads GC (Kevin Na, Danny Lee, Jinichiro Kozuma, Scott Vincent)

4th: $4,000,000 ($400,000 per player)

Legion XIII (Tyrrell Hatton, John Catlin, Caleb Surratt, Kieran Vincent)

5th: $3,250,000 ($325,000 per player)

Stinger GC (Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester)

6th: $3,000,000 ($300,000 per player)

Fireballs GC (Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, David Puig, Eugenio Chacarra)

Tied-7th: $2,625,000 ($262,500 per player)

HyFlyers GC (Brendan Steele, Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale, Phil Mickelson)

Crushers GC (Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III)

9th: $2,000,000 ($200,000 per player)

Majesticks GC (Sam Horsfield, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson)

10th: $1,650,000 ($165,000 per player)

Torque GC (Sebastian Munoz, Carlos Ortiz, Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira)

11th: $1,300,000 ($130,000 per player)

Cleeks GC (Kalle Samooja, Richard Bland, Martin Kaymer, Adrian Meronk)

12th: $950,000 ($125,000 per player)

RangeGoats GC (Peter Uihlein, Thomas Pieters, Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff)

13th: $600,000 ($60,000 per player)

Smash GC (Graeme McDowell, Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak)

2023

The 2023 LIV season followed the same prize breakdown that is being used again this year, with 60% going to the team and players sharing 40% for their week’s work.

1st: $14,000,000 ($1,400,000 million per player)

Crushers GC (Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri)

2nd: $8,000,000 ($800,000 per player)

RangeGoats GC (Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch)

3rd: $6,000,000 ($600,000 per player)

Torque GC (Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig)

4th: $4,000,000 ($400,000 per player)

4Aces GC (Dustin Johnson, Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez)

5th: $3250,000 million ($325,000 per player)

Stinger GC (Dean Burmester, Brendan Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen)

6th: $3,000,000 ($300,000 per player)

Fireballs GC (Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra, Abraham Ancer)

7th: $2,750,000 ($275,000 per player)

Cleeks GC (Martin Kaymer, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell)

8th: $2500,000 ($250,000 per player)

HyFlyers GC (Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, James Piot)

9th: $2,000,000 ($200,000 per player)

Ripper GC (Cameron Smith, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan, Marc Leishman)

10th: $1,750,000 million ($175,000 per player)

Smash GC (Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff, Chase Koepka)

11th: $1,500,000 ($150,000 per player)

Majesticks GC (Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield)

12th: $1,250,000 ($125,000 per player)

Iron Heads GC (Kevin Na, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim)

2022

The inaugural LIV Golf season did not require any complicated equations – just straight up amounts for each team shared equally among the players.

1st: $16,000,000 ($4,000,000 per player)

4 Aces GC (Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez)

2nd: $8,000,000 ($2,000,000 per player)

Punch GC (Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby)

3rd: $6,000,000 ($1,500,000 per player)

Smash GC (Brooks Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka)

4th: $4,000,000 ($1,000,000 per player)

Stinger GC (Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie Du Plessis)

Tied-5th: $3,000,000 ($75,000,000 per player)

Cleeks GC (Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Laurie Canter and Shergo Al Kurdi)

Crushers GC (Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri)

Fireballs GC (Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Abraham Ancer)

Majesticks GC (Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield and Henrik Stenson)

Tied-9th: $1,000,000 ($250,000 per player)

Niblicks GC (Harold Varner III, James Piot, Turk Pettit, Hudson Swafford)

Iron Heads GC (Kevin Na, Sihwan Kim, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai)

Torque GC (Joaquin Niemann, Jed Morgan, Adrian Otaegui, Scott Vincent)

Hy Flyers (Phil Mickelson, Matthew Wolff, Bernd Weisberger, Cameron Tringale)