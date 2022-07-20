LIV Golf to announce 3 more signings

LIV Golf has announced the field for its third event at Trump Bedminster.

New signing Paul Casey has been confirmed among the 48-man roster for the latest round of the series. The Ryder Cup star is the Saudi-backed league’s latest recruit.

However, it appears he will not be the last ahead of next week’s 54-hole tournament.

Organisers have left three spots in the field vacant to accommodate new signings, who will be revealed “in the coming days”.

One of those is expected to be Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson, who earlier this year gave assurances he would not be joining the breakaway tour.

“It’s been an historic two months for LIV Golf as we’ve established a new era for the sport that delivers unique energy, camaraderie, and competition,” said LIV chief executive Greg Norman.

“In just six rounds of live action, we have created a golf environment that has captured the world’s attention and attracted young, passionate fans around the globe.

“We are excited to take another giant leap forward at the beautiful Trump National Golf Club Bedminster where our players are eager to tee off in pursuit of the third individual and team titles of the season.”

Any new signings who are members of the PGA Tour are likely to be suspended as soon as they tee off at Bedminster. Several LIV stars have resigned their memberships of the established circuit.