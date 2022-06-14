LIV Golf to donate £1m to charities

LIV Golf chiefs have pledged to donate a seven-figure sum to charity to mark the inaugural Invitational Series event.

The curtain-raiser is being held at Centurion Club in St Albans, and organisers have revealed they will hand over £1 million to non-profit organisations specifically in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

It comes as part of the scheme’s “LIV to Give” initiative, which is designed to support causes in each of the communities hosting events.

In total, £79 million will be used to support a range of projects across the series targeting education, sustainability, golf development and community wellbeing.



“Given the powerful platform that the game of golf provides to promote social change beyond the field, we are thrilled to donate these funds and make a substantial impact in the local community via our LIV to Give platform,” said Atul Khosla, chief operating officer of LIV Golf Investments.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to fund organizations that share our goals for the sustainable development of society.”

The first donation will be made to Growing Resilience in Teens (GRIT), a charity offering mental health services to at-risk young people.

“This generous donation will make a real difference to the lives of young people who rely on GRIT for counselling, support and coaching,” said Dr Louise Randall, local GP and founder of the charity.

“It will allow us to continue and expand GRIT’s core mission - to deliver life skills through sports and connected emotional support programmes to the young people in our local communities who need it most.”