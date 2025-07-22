Sign up for our daily newsletter
LIV Golf is back in the UK at JCB Golf & Country Club. Here’s how much prize money is up for grabs.
As always with events on the Saudi-backed circuit, the total prize fund is a whopping $25 million. For context, that’s almost $17 million more than this week’s PGA Tour event: the 3M Open.
The latest LIV winner will leave Staffordshire $4 million richer, while the runner-up is in line for a $2.25 million payout. In fact, each of the top four finishers will bank seven figures.
Jon Rahm is set to defend his title after claiming his first win on the circuit here last July before landing the spoils at LIV Golf Chicago two months later.
It was a full sweep for his Legion XIII side at the tournament, as Tyrrell Hatton finished T2 and the franchise combined to win the team event.
For that, Rahm, Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent banked another $750,000 each.
Here’s the full prize money breakdown…
LIV Golf UK 2025: Prize money payout in full
INDIVIDUAL
WINNER: $4,000,000
2: $2,250,000
3: $1,500,000
4: $1,000,000
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
TEAM
WINNER: $3,000,000 (split between four players)
2: $1,500,000
3: $500,000
