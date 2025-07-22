Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

LIV Golf is back in the UK at JCB Golf & Country Club. Here’s how much prize money is up for grabs.

As always with events on the Saudi-backed circuit, the total prize fund is a whopping $25 million. For context, that’s almost $17 million more than this week’s PGA Tour event: the 3M Open.

The latest LIV winner will leave Staffordshire $4 million richer, while the runner-up is in line for a $2.25 million payout. In fact, each of the top four finishers will bank seven figures.

Jon Rahm is set to defend his title after claiming his first win on the circuit here last July before landing the spoils at LIV Golf Chicago two months later.

It was a full sweep for his Legion XIII side at the tournament, as Tyrrell Hatton finished T2 and the franchise combined to win the team event.

For that, Rahm, Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent banked another $750,000 each.

Here’s the full prize money breakdown…

• 3M Open 2025: Prize money payout in full

• Here’s how much prize money the 2075 Open winner might get

LIV Golf UK 2025: Prize money payout in full

INDIVIDUAL

WINNER: $4,000,000

2: $2,250,000

3: $1,500,000

4: $1,000,000

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

• Europe agrees to major Ryder Cup rule change

• Brandel Chamblee takes (yet another) big pop at LIV Golf

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $125,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

TEAM

WINNER: $3,000,000 (split between four players)

2: $1,500,000

3: $500,000