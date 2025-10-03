Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

LIV Golf’s UK entity lost almost $500 million last year after details were revealed via accounts filed at UK Companies House earlier this week.

Funded by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), LIV was founded in 2021, before its maiden event was played at the Centurion Club in St Albans a year later.

Following net losses of $243 million in 18 months to the end of 2022 and $395 million in 2023, this has increased to $461 million over the past year.

This takes LIV UK’s losses to over $1.1 billion since its inception four years ago. Per the Financial Times, PIF has sent a letter of financial support to the UK arm of the business.

According to the report LIV Golf Investments Ltd, based out of Jersey, has raised almost $5 billion from share sale, with LIV Golf Investments raising $4.58 billion through selling equity.

Earlier this year, LIV made key changes to their leadership team, after Scott O’Neil was appointed as the league’s CEO, replacing one of the setups major founders Greg Norman.

The league had previously offered big-name players large signing fees to join the setup, with the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm switching from the PGA Tour.

It appears these eye-watering signing bonuses are a thing of the past though, with Cleeks GC captain Martin Kaymer telling bunkered.co.uk: “People are just thinking about the rumours of millions of dollars left, right and centre…

“We need to find people who are willing to work hard and can inspire each other on the team.

“Not only come here just for a big paycheck, and LIV are not going to do that anymore. They are done with those big paychecks.

“With every new-starter you invest at the get-go, but once you establish yourself, they don’t need it anymore.”

Speaking at LIV’s UK event at JCB Golf and Country Club earlier this summer, CEO, O’Neil spoke bullishly about the league’s future plans.

“We have exponentially grown our sponsorship base which has been great,” he said. “I’m building on Salesforce and Aramco before that. Callaway and Ping have come on.

“In terms of the impact we’re having, we continue to drive impact and put more clubs in kids’ hands, drive sustainability efforts around the world. That’s been at least a passion point for a lot of us.

“We’ve had open pathways to two of the majors this year, between the U.S. Open and the Open Championship, which is really gracious of those two leaders, Mark Darbon and Mike Whan, and I think you’ll continue to see progress there.

“I will tell you, the future is really bright, and I can’t be any more excited for what’s coming.”