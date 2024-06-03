Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

With the US Open fast approaching, plenty of LIV Golf stars have taken up their final chance to play in the third major of the season.

Final Qualifying for this year’s showpiece at Pinehurst No.2 will take place at various sites on Monday June 3, four days before LIV returns after a month-long break for its next event in Houston.

And while ten players on the Saudi-backed circuit have already punched their ticket to the famed North Carolina layout, 18 more will aim to join them in what is regarded as “Golf’s Longest Day.”

The 36-hole shootout on Monday takes place across ten different courses in North America, five of which will be occupied by LIV players.

The most significant names still looking to qualify include major champions Graeme McDowell and Charl Schwartzel. McDowell’s ten-year past champion exemption for his win at Pebble Beach back in 2010 has long since expired.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Niemann, the form player on the LIV circuit this season, is hoping to force his way into his third straight major after securing invites to both the Masters and the PGA Championship.

But the Chilean will face some still competition at The Bear’s Club, the Florida qualifying site where eight of his LIV colleagues will also tee it up.

The LIV players already in the field for this year’s US Open include Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Martin Kaymer, Phil Mickelson, Cam Smith, Adrian Meronk and Tyrrell Hatton.

Here are the 18 players still vying for Pinehurst…

LIV Golf players entering US Open Final Qualifying

Dean Burmester (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Branden Grace (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Anirban Lahiri (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Graeme McDowell (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Joaquin Niemann (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Mito Pereira (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Charl Schwartzel (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Peter Uihlein (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Cameron Tringale (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Lucas Herbert (Woodmont Country Club, Maryland)

Sebastian Munoz (Woodmont Country Club, Maryland)

Kieran Vincent (Woodmont Country Club, Maryland)

Marc Leishman (Woodmont Country Club, Maryland)

Matt Jones (Lake Merced Golf Club, California)

David Puig (Lake Merced Golf Club, California)

Andy Ogletree (The Golf Club of Georgia, Georgia)

Hudson Swafford (The Golf Club of Georgia, Georgia)

Harold Varner III (Duke University Golf Club, North Carolina)

Ben Parsons joined bunkered as a Content Producer in 2023 and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.