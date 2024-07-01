Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

LIV Golf currently stages seven of its 14 events in its biggest market, the United States.

The Saudi-funded league also visits Europe, Mexico, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Singapore in its efforts to reach new audiences globally, but a key battleground in LIV’s bid for popularity remains America.

And if there is one criticism that has been aimed at LIV’s choice of venues, it’s the lack of golf courses they visit with household names in the US.

Trump National Doral and The Old White Course at the Greenbrier Resort are both former PGA Tour-turned-LIV venues, but, as of yet, Greg Norman and co. have failed to secure more storied courses Stateside.

That could soon change, however.

As reported by the Tamoca News Tribune, LIV could be about to enter discussions with Chambers Bay, the track which hosted Jordan Spieth’s dramatic victory at the US Open in 2015.

The Washington layout has not been picked by the USGA to stage their national championship until at least 2042, and LIV could be about to pounce.

Pierce County, who own Chambers Bay, have received some initial interest from a representative of LIV’s marketing agency.

“LIV has its own issues, though, golf politics, world politics-wise. You have to be careful there,” Don Anderson, the executive counsel to Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier, told the News Tribune.

“They throw a great party, though. Fifty-four golfers, 54 holes, shotgun start. You generate $5 million or so in concession and merchandise sales. From that aspect, they’re very attractive. If they follow up with their indirect inquiry, we’ll listen.”

Chambers Bay has hosted the US Amateur and the US Women’s Amateur in the past and will host the US Junior Amateur in 2023.

But the Robert Trent Jones Jr design will be best known as the chaotic venue of the US Open, where LIV’s very own Dustin Johnson three-putted on the final green to hand Spieth the second of his three major titles.

Ben Parsons joined bunkered as a Content Producer in 2023 and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.