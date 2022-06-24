LIV Golf: Who is playing in the Portland event?

The field for the second LIV Golf Invitational Series event has been announced - and it's rather impressive.
Following the Saudi-funded start-up's successful debut at the Centurion Club near London two weeks ago, LIV Golf will stage its second tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland from June 30 to July 2.
Amongst those pegging it up will be Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, the American major-winning trio having turned their backs on the PGA Tour to play on the new money-spinning circuit.
However, with only 48 places in the field, that means that some players who participated in the inaugural event will miss out, amongst them England's Oliver Fisher and Spanish star Pablo Larrazabal.
Here's a look at the field in full...
LIV GOLF - EVENT 2 - FIELD IN FULL
Abraham Ancer*
Richard Bland
Itthipat Burnatanyarat
Laurie Canter
Bryson DeChambeau* (c)
Hennie Du Plessis
Sergio Garcia (c)
Talor Gooch
Branden Grace
Justin Harding
Sam Horsfield
Yuki Inamori*
Dustin Johnson (c)
Matt Jones
Sadom Kaewkanjana
Martin Kaymer (c)
Phachara Khongwatmai
Sihwan Kim
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Brooks Koepka* (c)
Chase Koepka
Jinichiro Kozuma
Graeme McDowell (c)
Jediah Morgan
Phil Mickelson (c)
Kevin Na (c)
Shaun Norris
Louis Oosthuizen (c)
Wade Ormsby (c)
Adrian Otaegui
Pat Perez*
Turk Pettit
James Piot
Ian Poulter
Patrick Reed*
Charl Schwartzel
Travis Smyth
Ian Snyman
Hudson Swafford
Hideto Tanihara (c)
Peter Uihlein
Scott Vincent
Lee Westwood (c)
Bernd Wiesberger
Blake Windred
* Denotes debutant
(c) Denotes team captain
At the time of posting, three players have still to be confirmed.
NOT PLAYING BUT PLAYED IN EVENT 1
Oliver Bekker
TK Chantananuwat
Oliver Fisher
Pablo Larrazabal
Viraj Madappa
Andy Ogletree
David Puig
JC Ritchie
Kevin Yuan