LIV Golf: Who is playing in the Portland event?

The field for the second LIV Golf Invitational Series event has been announced - and it's rather impressive.

Following the Saudi-funded start-up's successful debut at the Centurion Club near London two weeks ago, LIV Golf will stage its second tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland from June 30 to July 2.

Amongst those pegging it up will be Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, the American major-winning trio having turned their backs on the PGA Tour to play on the new money-spinning circuit.

However, with only 48 places in the field, that means that some players who participated in the inaugural event will miss out, amongst them England's Oliver Fisher and Spanish star Pablo Larrazabal.

Here's a look at the field in full...

LIV GOLF - EVENT 2 - FIELD IN FULL

Abraham Ancer*

Richard Bland

Itthipat Burnatanyarat

Laurie Canter

Bryson DeChambeau* (c)

Hennie Du Plessis

Sergio Garcia (c)

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Yuki Inamori*

Dustin Johnson (c)

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer (c)

Phachara Khongwatmai

Sihwan Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Brooks Koepka* (c)

Chase Koepka

Jinichiro Kozuma

Graeme McDowell (c)

Jediah Morgan

Phil Mickelson (c)

Kevin Na (c)

Shaun Norris

Louis Oosthuizen (c)

Wade Ormsby (c)

Adrian Otaegui

Pat Perez*

Turk Pettit

James Piot

Ian Poulter

Patrick Reed*

Charl Schwartzel

Travis Smyth

Ian Snyman

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara (c)

Peter Uihlein

Scott Vincent

Lee Westwood (c)

Bernd Wiesberger

Blake Windred



* Denotes debutant

(c) Denotes team captain

At the time of posting, three players have still to be confirmed.

NOT PLAYING BUT PLAYED IN EVENT 1

Oliver Bekker

TK Chantananuwat

Oliver Fisher

Pablo Larrazabal

Viraj Madappa

Andy Ogletree

David Puig

JC Ritchie

Kevin Yuan

