Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The LIV Golf League is closer than ever to acquiring world ranking status after renewing discussions with the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) board.

The Saudi-backed breakaway circuit withdrew its bid for the elusive OWGR points last year after originally applying to be approved following its disruptive launch back in June 2022.

Greg Norman, then LIV’s chief executive, rescinded the league’s application after claiming “a resolution which protects the accuracy, credibility and integrity of the OWGR rankings no longer exists.”

Yet a change of leadership on both sides appears to have completely reignited LIV’s hopes.

• Brandel Chamblee blasts Bryson DeChambeau over furious rant

• LIV Golf set to field brand new player at Korea event

First reported by Sportico, new LIV boss Scott O’Neil was spotted in conversation with Trevor Immelman under the large big oak tree at Augusta National.

Of course, the former Masters champion Immelman was recently appointed chair of the OWGR, replacing former R&A chief Peter Dawson.

O’Neil has made it his mission to strengthen ties with the governing bodies and those in the game’s corridors of power since the former Philadelphia 76ers chief replaced LIV’s firebrand Norman.

And it’s understood that his officials are now in advanced talks with OWGR executives about an arrangement that would finally see ranking points awarded at LIV events.

That would make it far easier for LIV players to qualify for majors because – outside of those four big tournaments – they are currently restricted to earning points on the Asian and DP World Tours.

• Bryson DeChambeau lashes out at LIV Golf course in explosive rant

• Collin Morikawa: Major champ in shock split

That has left a skewed system that has left Jon Rahm, one of LIV’s biggest stars, at 73rd in the rankings.

Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton are the only players inside the OWGR’s top 20, but Data Golf – a metric which also ranks LIV performances – has four of their players inside the top ten.

“At this point, to not give LIV World Ranking points and the credibility it deserves, I think is wrong,” the two-time major champion Rahm said back in January.

“Listen, I understand we’ve all made a decision and it’s not as easy as it sounds but, to say that LIV players don’t deserve some spots in major championships, I think is wrong and I hope that evolves into what it should be.”

It appears now that Rahm and co. might finally get their way, but it remains unclear in what capacity LIV will actually be afforded the ranking points.

A lack of meritocratic opportunity to get into the league’s limited fields was referenced as a roadblock when the league’s first application was initially denied.

Yet LIV may well be willing to make new concessions and change their format to appease the OWGR in order to finally gain recognition with ranking points.

LIV Golf declined to comment on the talks when approached by bunkered.co.uk.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.