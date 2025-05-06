Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The field for the 2025 PGA Championship is coming together and several LIV golfers will be involved at Quail Hollow.

Bryson DeChambeau headlines the charge from the Saudi-backed circuit, with Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton among the LIV players set to tee it up.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia have already confirmed that they received invitations to play in the second major of the men’s season.

Now, Spaniard David Puig has announced he’ll join the pair as a special invitee.

He revealed the news on Instagram after finishing T20 at LIV Golf Korea last week. The result saw the 23-year-old move to No.7 in the league’s individual rankings.

The results continued his streak of finishing inside the top 20 in all LIV starts this season, while he has also come close on the DP World Tour.

Puig finished third at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in January before a T4 effort at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship one week later.

His LIV side, Fireballs GC, posted a congratulatory message on social media, following the news.

“Ready for the major stage,” it read. David Puig receives an invitation to the 107th PGA Championship in Quail Hollow.”

Puig wasn’t in the field for last month’s Masters tournament, while his best finish in a major remains a T39 effort on his debut at the US Open in 2023.

Next week’s appearance in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be his fifth in the game’s ‘big four’.

According to the BBC, Puig’s LIV colleague Tom McKibbin has also received an invitation to the PGA Championship.

The 22-year-old Northern Irishman will play in his third major after finishing T41 and T66 at last year’s US Open and Open Championship, respectively.

McKibbin, ranked world No.115, joined Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII team at the start of the season.

The full field for the 2025 PGA Championship will be announced this week, with the top 100 in the Official World Golf Rankings likely to feature.

