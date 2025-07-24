Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A LIV golfer is set to make a long-awaited return from a back injury in the UK this week, which he said was a ‘wake-up call’.

Matthew Wolff, a member of the Range Goats GC, was forced to withdraw from LIV Golf Virginia in June before sitting out of events in Dallas and Andalucia.

The American was only eight holes into his tournament at Robert Trent Jones Jr Golf Club when he left the course struggling.

An MRI later revealed that Wolff, 26, suffered an annular tear with a deep strain in the multifidus muscle, along with a degenerative disc.

While he’ll return to action at the JCB Golf & Country Club this week, Wolff admitted it’s spurred him into taking more care of his body.

“Hoping to finish these last four events strong, make a run and get some good momentum heading into the offseason,” he told LIV. “Then put a lot of work in this offseason and come back stronger next season.”

“A lot of people struggle with back problems and stuff out here.

“I’m still young and this is a little bit of a wake-up call, to take a little bit better care of my body, just keep an eye on some things.

“In a sport like this, with so much twisting and especially how hard I go at the ball, I think you’ve got to be aware that some things might flare up.

“If you’re not doing the proper things in order to make sure you feel good, your core is strong and all those little things, it’ll catch up to you.”

Wolff dropped six places in the season-long standings from 32nd to 38th and will need to make a move to get back inside the ‘Lock Zone’ of the top 24.

His last result on the Saudi-backed circuit was a solo sixth at LIV Golf Korea, though, and he’s hoping to hand his team a boost.

“It’s not really the course for us, but it still hurt, watching on TV,” Wolff said of LIV Golf Andalucia.

“I wanted to be out there and help the team, and I was doing everything in my power to get back as soon as possible.

“I definitely don’t want to take for granted any of those opportunities. I definitely love being out here. Definitely love playing, competing.

“I want to be out here not only for myself but also for the RangeGoats. I enjoy the banter and everything with them in practice rounds as well as competing alongside them in tournaments.”

The Range Goats GC currently sit eighth of 13 in the team standings with four events left.

