LIV Golf’s Marc Leishman has said he was left ‘frustrated’ by slow play at The Open today.

The Aussie signed for a two-over-par 73 on the Dunluce Links and hinted that his usual stints on the Saudi-backed circuit pass much quicker.

Leishman, 41, was joined by Stewart Cink and Matteo Manassero at Royal Portrush but seemed more disappointed with those in front.

“I think I got up about 8:00, watched an hour,” he started. “Felt like we were on the golf course for about 12 hours. We’ve been on the course for three hours through eight holes.

“That was tough to deal with, especially coming from somewhere where we play in under 4 1/2 every week.”

A downbeat Leishman continued: “You got to deal with all that sort of stuff, and I felt like I dealt with it decently well. Just got a little frustrated there.

“I thought I was playing really good and not getting anything out of it, but the conditions were tough. Hopefully just get a good one going in the morning.”

Asked if he was given any reason as to why there was a hold up, Leishman replied: “No, just everyone takes their time.”

It wasn’t the only aspect of the Ripper star’s opener that irked him.

He signed off with a bogey five on the par-4 18th hole, despite sending his drive down the middle of the fairway, ultimately ending with three putts from around 34 feet.

“Sort of had a couple of birdies there on, what was that, 14, 15,” Leishman said. “Good par on 16. Unfortunately, like I said, p****d off at that on the last. That’s golf. Try to fight back tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Golf.com reported that US Open champ JJ Spaun was given a “bad time” warning after his group was put on the clock and he took more than 50 seconds to hit his approach on the 17th hole.

He will be assessed a one stroke penalty should he rack up one more bad time today or tomorrow.

Former caddie Jim ‘Bones’ McKay said that Jon Rahm’s caddie, Adam Hayes, got into a tense discussion with the rules official after Spaun was given the bad time warning.

