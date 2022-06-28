LIV Portland field in full as signings confirmed

LIV Golf has confirmed the addition of three new signings, completing the field for its second event later this week.

PGA Tour pros Matthew Wolff and Carlos Ortiz, as well as leading amateur Eugenio Chacarra, have made the switch to the Saudi-backed league.

“Our impressive roster of LIV golfers continues to grow with incredible young talent and international stars,” said LIV chief executive Greg Norman.

“Matthew Wolff and Eugenio Chacarra have both made a name for themselves as two of golf’s most promising talents, exhibiting impressive success at an early age.

“I’m eager to watch them play alongside Carlos Ortiz, one of Mexico’s most consistent pros who along with many of our other golfers represents LIV Golf’s continued commitment to growing the game on a global scale.

“LIV Golf is providing new opportunities for the best players in the world to compete, and our field in Portland reflects that. We can’t wait to kick off our first U.S. event with these incredible golfers.”

In total, there are nine new names in the frame this week. The others are Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Yuka Inamori and Abraham Ancer.

But that means nine players who took part in the curtain-raiser at Centurion Club will not be involved in Portland.

Oliver Bekker, Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Oliver Fisher, Pablo Larrazabal, Viraj Madappa, Andy Ogletree, David Puig, JC Ritchie and Kevin Yuan have all made way.

The 48-man, 54-hole, no-cut shotgun start tournament will take place at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland – the second of eight stops in the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

As with the first event in London, players taking part who have PGA Tour memberships are expected to have those suspended once the event begins.

LIV Portland: The field in full

Abraham Ancer, Richard Bland, Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Laurie Canter, Eugenio Chacarra, Bryson DeChambeau, Hennie Du Plessis, Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch, Branden Grace, Justin Harding, Sam Horsfield, Yuki Inamori, Dustin Johnson, Matt Jones, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Martin Kaymer, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Jinichiro Kozuma, Graeme McDowell, Phil Mickelson, Jediah Morgan, Kevin Na, Shaun Norris, Louis Oosthuizen, Wade Ormsby, Carlos Ortiz, Adrian Otaegui, Pat Perez, Turk Pettit, James Piot, Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Travis Smyth, Ian Snyman, Hudson Swafford, Hideto Tanihara, Peter Uihlein, Scott Vincent, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Blake Windred, Matthew Wolff.

