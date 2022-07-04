LIV rebels win legal challenge to play Scottish Open

Some of the so-called LIV rebels have WON their fight to play in the Genesis Scottish Open.

The International Dispute Resolution Centre, a non-profit, independent UK body, has granted three ostracised players - Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding - an injunction against the DP World Tour's decision to suspend them from the tournament which gets under way at The Renaissance on Thursday.

The DP World Tour confirmed the news in a statement with chief executive Keith Pelley responding from Ireland where he is currently participating in the JP McManus Pro-Am.

“Out of respect for JP and Noreen McManus, their wonderful Pro-Am and the outstanding fundraising they undertake on behalf of charities in the west of Ireland, I will not be giving a detailed response on this matter right now," said Pelley.

“I will simply say we are disappointed by the outcome of today’s hearing, but will abide by the decision. It is important to remember, however, this is only a stay of the sanctions imposed, pending the hearing of the players’ appeal as to whether those sanctions were appropriate."

As a result of this evening's announcement, the field for the Genesis Scottish Open will increase beyond 156.

“We will make further comment on this in due course, but not during our time at Adare Manor," added Pelley.

The DP World Tour announced on June 24 that players participating in the LIV Golf Invitational Series would be banned from taking part in the Genesis Scottish Open as well as the Barbasol and Barracuda Championships in the United States (also co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour). Players were also fined £100,000 for defying tour orders to play in the first LIV event at the Centurion Club.

Speaking to the BBC in Ireland earlier today, Ryder Cup legend Poulter had vowed to fight the sanctions.

"I feel disappointed and offended that I’m suspended from playing golf on a tour where I’ve been a member for 24 years," he said. "My commitment to my European Tour card was always to continue and play more events but I’ve been told I can’t. So it’s disappointing.

"My obligation on the European Tour over the last number of years has been to play a minimum of four tournaments per year, which I’ve done – a lot more than four events – and I’ll always continue to fight for my right to play golf."