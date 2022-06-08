search
HomeGolf NewsLIV Series broadcast plans REVEALED

Golf News

LIV Series broadcast plans REVEALED

By Jamie Hall06 June, 2022
Ahead of this week’s curtain-raiser at Centurion Club, LIV Golf has announced its plans to broadcast its inaugural event.

The 54-hole tournament in St Albans will be broadcast live on YouTube, Facebook and LIV’s website, beginning at 2pm on Thursday.

Announced alongside a promise to “modernise how golf is watched”, coverage will come from more than 50 cameras stationed around the course. Around 60 microphones will also be in use to capture players’ conversations.

“The LIV Golf broadcast will be unlike anything fans have seen before,” said Will Staeger, LIV Golf’s chief media officer.

“The innovations we are introducing to the sport will be distributed to existing and new audiences all over the world as we deliver golf coverage dedicated to entertainment and access.

“We’ve built a world class production team that has combined the industry’s best practices with a reimagined experience for viewers to create a one-of-a-kind broadcast.

“We’ve been counting down the days to Thursday’s start so fans can tune in and watch what we have been working on.”

Along with its broadcast plans, LIV has also unveiled some of the names fronting the coverage of its first-ever event, which will become the richest in golf history when it kicks off on Thursday.

Taking the role of lead commentator is Arlo White, who will be known to US viewers having called Premier League games in the States for nearly ten years. He will be joined in the booth by Jerry Foltz and Dom Boulet, who is a popular figure on Asian TV.

Su-Ann Heng, a former professional who previously worked for FOX Sports Asia, will lead on-course commentary and will be joined by Troy Mullins.

LIV also revealed the networks showing the event live will be made public later this week.

