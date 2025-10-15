Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

LIV golfer Marc Leishman is plotting a return to the Masters for the first time since 2022 – and his comeback bid starts this week in his native Australia.

Leishman, 41, has three top ten finishes at Augusta National but has been absent from the opening men’s major for the last three years, as he’s slid to a world ranking of 486th.

Despite his demise since joining the Saudi-backed circuit, though, he remains the highest-ranked player in this week’s WA Open at Mt Lawley Golf Club, a historic event on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Leishman’s visit to the suburbs just outside Perth will kickstart his preparations for the Australian Open, which now awards the winner a Masters invite.

“I’m playing obviously here this week,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “I go to the Philippines Monday morning for an International Series event up there and then I’ve got three weeks off and Saudi Arabia. I’ve got the Saudi International, Aussie Open, Aussie PGA.

“I didn’t want to not play tournament golf for three months leading into an Australian Open at Royal Melbourne particularly, a course I love.

“I wanted to stay sharp, and this is a tournament that I can do that at on a golf course that is probably going to play similar to what Royal Melbourne is with how firm it’s going to be and the way it’s set up.”

The six-time PGA Tour winner is the only Ripper GC player to win an individual title on LIV Golf this season. Leishman also made the cut in both major starts at the US Open and Open Championship.

Now, with more time in the off-season, Leishman is hopeful of building on a swing change that can see him play in all four major championships in 2026.

“If I can basically keep my butt back and straighten my left knee a little earlier in the downswing, it helps me hold my posture and the bad shots are better,” he said.

“So professional golf, like everyone can hit. The good shots are the same. Everyone can hole a wedge or hit a good shot to 10 feet, but it’s the bad shots that I think cut out the big numbers.

“If your drive can miss the fairway by five yards instead of 15, that’s a huge difference and that cuts out the big mistakes, so that’s what we’re working towards.

“The courses we play are very tough and quite narrow off the tee. With the driver, hopefully the swing changes will help that and give me more opportunities to have with my iron game.”

