There wasn’t just one 54-hole tournament played across three of Scotland’s iconic links courses last week.

Three days before many of the world’s best teamed up with celebrities to brave a Dunhill Links Championship battered by Storm Amy, the Highlands Golf Links Pro-Am was played a few hours up the road in relative serenity.

The prestigious Scottish PGA event, played annually across highland gems Royal Dornoch, Nairn and Castle Stuart, featured a £6,500 first prize.

The winner? LIV Golf’s Richard Bland. While 17 LIV players were competing at the Dunhill, Bland – no longer a DP World Tour member after resigning his card – took his opportunity to head further north and scoop some silverware.

Bland, 52, shot rounds of 65-67-65 across the three renowned layouts before the worst weather came in, defeating Hamilton Golf Club’s Paul O’Hara by four shots in the three-day competition.

“I hadn’t heard of the tournament before,” Bland admits. “My friends just asked me if I’d be interested in playing and if it would fit my schedule and it did. I just felt like it would be good in the off-season to get a scorecard in my hand and go play a little bit of competitive golf.

“As much as it wasn’t the be-all and end-all for me, it was just nice to go play some links golf in Scotland. Fortunately, we had some unbelievable weather for two-and-a-half days. Hardly any wind, clear blue sunshine. Just a stunning place to play golf when the weather’s like that. We had great fun, played three really, really cool golf courses.”

Bland played Nairn once in an amateur event three decades ago and remembered Castle Stuart from past Scottish Open appearances, but pitched up at Royal Dornoch in need of a caddie’s insight. He is, however, keen to add there was mitigation with his impressive 16-under total.

“We played with lots of forward tees and the courses played short,” Bland says. “I was hitting driver everywhere. In a LIV event, maybe I wouldn’t have been quite so aggressive.

“When I go play live and I’m trying, I need to keep my playing rights every single year. There’s a lot more pressure on that. So it was nice to have a scorecard in my hand for once where I could just go a bit gung-ho.

“If it works, great. If it doesn’t, you know, it’s not going to, I’m not going to kind of lose any sleep over it. So, yeah, maybe I should play a little bit more like that on LIV.”

Bland is certainly enjoying his off-season while preparing for another campaign on the breakaway league. Before his excursion to the Highlands, he enjoyed the ‘golf trip of a lifetime’ to Hogs Head in Ireland alongside some friends including the Chelsea legend John Terry.

It is the kind of golf Bland is relishing when he does eventually step away from competing on LIV.

For now, though, he is determined to continue the Indian Summer of his career, where he has enjoyed some strong finishes on the breakaway league, as well as winning two senior majors last year.

“As regards for my golf, my family, my life outside of golf, it’s the best decision I ever made,” he says of his LIV move.

“It was a risk because I had to play well but fortunately, I’ve been able to do that. Hopefully, there’s a little more time in it as well.”

