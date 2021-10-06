Local knowledge helps John Gallagher to Get Back To Golf win

John Gallagher has picked a great time to run into a rich vein of form.

Fresh from finishing second on the Tartan Pro Tour in St Andrews last week, the former Scottish Amateur champion won the penultimate event of the regular season on the bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour.

He made local knowledge count, carding a six-under 66 in tough conditions at home club Duddingston to take the spoils ahead of fellow pros David Booth and Ryan Campbell who finished in a tie for second after carding 67s.



Former European Tour pro Jamie McLeary was a further shot adrift in a tie for fourth alongside Daniel Wood, Fraser Gardiner and amateur Colin Mundie.

“My round started really well with an eagle-three at the very first hole,” said a delighted Gallagher, who pocketed £300 for his efforts. “I kept that momentum going with birdies at the third, fourth and seventh, and then had a nice two-putt birdie on 17.

“The greens were fantastic and John Guthrie and his team have done a brilliant job. The venues have been fantastic this year and big thank you to all of them for hosting.”

Gallagher’s win would have booked him a place in the tour’s Grand Final at Dumbarnie Links on October 24 had he not already qualified. The Edinburgh man punched his ticket for the finale at Blairgowrie in July after John Henry won his second title on the tour this season.



With Gallagher already qualified, his place from the Duddingston event goes instead to Ryan Campbell

The 12th and final regular event of the season is now underway at Ladybank and will end on Sunday, October 10.