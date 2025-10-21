Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Local residents have slammed plans to build 800 homes on a popular golf course in England.

Blaby District Council (BDC), located in the south-west of Leicestershire, is hoping to redevelop the 18-hole Enderby Golf Course into a new ‘mini-village’ that would be called Hayes Garden.

As well as boasting hundreds of new build properties, the area would include public open space, play areas, community facilities and parkland.

The council also plans to make improvements to the local road network, which has outraged many, but one resident, in particular, has hit out at the decision to get rid of the golf course.

“We don’t want it,” they told Leicestershire Live. “It’s a truly great, sociable and affordable course. It would be a shame to see it go away as it’s a main attraction that brings people to this area.”

David Alexander, a resident who lives on the same road as the green space, argued it would only cause more traffic issues. “It’s not going to work very well if it goes forward,” he said. “This road is too busy as it is.”

According to BDC, the local plan is expected to be approved in late 2025 and would then be adopted by the council in March 2026.

Plans to destroy the nine-holer at Enderby – which costs £10 to play – were condemned in January this year, when more than two thousand people signed a petition in a bid to save the municipal track.

“This whole area has significant importance to local and non-local residents for both physical and mental wellbeing,” the petition read. “This accessible green space has been used and enjoyed by residents and non-residents for many decades, for recreational and leisure purposes.”

The course, also owned by banking firm Santander, remains open for now but authorities said there are five other golf courses a “short drive” away from Enderby.

“We know there are some strong feelings behind the petitions,” Councillor Terry Richardson, leader of Blaby District Council said ahead of a debate on January 28.

“While councillors will debate the matter, this meeting will not see decisions made about land included in the local plan, or the future of district council facilities and green spaces. After the debates, the petitions will be referred to relevant departments; planning and assets.”

