Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A forgotten Scottish golf course, set to be designed by 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus, has finally unveiled its scheduled opening date.

After landing a £17 million loan from digital bank OakNorth to support the next phase of the development, the championship course at Ury Estate, in Stonehaven, is expected to partially open next year, with full completion scheduled for 2027.

Tucked away in rural Aberdeenshire, Ury Estate is a 1,600-acre countryside resort featuring a restored castle, luxury homes, and a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course. It was first mooted more than two decades ago but work has been delayed by financial crises and red tape.

Now, following a recent visit, Nicklaus said he is delighted with the golf course’s design and is highly anticipating its opening.

• DP World Tour winner ‘devastated’ after losing card

• European golf’s hottest pro tipped for PGA Tour breakthrough

“It always takes a while to create a great golf course, but I believe the Ury Estate course will be worth the wait and also worthy of Scotland and its global reputation for exceptional golf.

“I am enormously pleased with the design of the course and believe it will be enjoyed by golfers for many generations.”

The £17m loan, meanwhile, will support the development of 18 luxury homes at Jack Nicklaus Village and 71 family homes at Glen Ury View, as well as enabling progress on infrastructure works servicing retail development.

“We are very pleased to be working with OakNorth again on this remarkable project, assisting us in delivering key infrastructure and much-needed homes,” said Jonathon Milne, founder of FM Group.

“We are delighted to have worked with Mr Nicklaus over many years in developing the golf course and believe we will create a very special environment for people to enjoy for generations to come.

“I would especially like to thank the Stonehaven community and Aberdeenshire Council for their continued support as we bring the vision for Ury Estate to life.”

• PGA Tour makes decision on delaying 2026 season

• PGA Tour star calls for major change to US Ryder Cup team

Fraser McPhail, senior director of debt finance at OakNorth, added: “Ury Estate is an iconic project that embodies the spirit of Scottish heritage and ambition.

“Our funding will help accelerate its transformation into a premier resort and residential community, underpinned by the world-class Jack Nicklaus golf course and the Silver Boar emblem. We’re proud to play a part in this milestone development.”

Initial plans slated the golf course for completion in 2009, but work came to a halt in the wake of the 2008 banking crisis. It was in January that year when bunkered first reported the plans as part of a magazine feature branded ‘Scotland’s Golf Course Boom’. The banking crisis put FM Developments into administration, the firm Ury House and the surrounding grounds were sold to in 2002.

Aberdeenshire Council approved resurrected plans in 2014, with the golf course given the green-light to arrive in 2016. Now, finally, it appears there is a future here after all.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.