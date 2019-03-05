Looking to make massive distance gains? Try this…

Other than hitting the ball straight and keeping it on the fairway what is the one thing the average golfer wants to do off the tee? You got it: hit the ball further.



Obviously there are many facets that are important to get right first, such as correct grip, managing face to path, release through the ball, sequencing, chipping, putting and a hundred other things that make golf the unique game it is.

However, for golfers who are past the beginner stage and who are looking for game enhancing performance, why not try the Swing Speed Golf training club.



• WATCH - How to get your takeaway on plane



• WATCH - How to hit a mud ball



The club, with its interchangeable weights and unique, complementary training and exercise programme, can help you gain 20 yards or more of distance.

This follows proven methods used in athletic sports to improve performance by overspeed training.

So, like the gym, the more you put in, the more you get out.

“We estimate after only six to eight weeks of training for ten minutes, three times a week, you’ll see an average increase of up to 8% in swing speed,” said a company spokesperson.

“For every one mile per hour increase in speed, a golfer gains two yards of distance.



• WATCH - The secret to perfect chipping

• WATCH - Shape the ball like Bubba Watson



“The average male golfer has a swing speed of between 80 and 95mph. A tour pro is usually between 115 and 130mph, with long drive champs all the way up to 150mph!

“That means that the average golfer has a lot of potential to add some serious distance to their game!”

To find out more, log-on to swingspeedgolf.com