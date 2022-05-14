search
Lorna McClymont continues strong 2022 form with Irish win

Golf News

Lorna McClymont continues strong 2022 form with Irish win

By Lewis Fraser09 May, 2022
Lorna McClymont Scottish news Golf In Scotland Amateur Golf club news
Lorna Mc Clymont Irish Open

Lorna McClymont won the Flogas Irish Women’s Amateur over the weekend to continue her exceptional start to 2022.

The Milngavie amateur added yet another victory to her 2022, which has also included three wins in the R&A Student Series. Unsurprisingly, this led to McClymont topping the order of merit after five events.

“I don’t quite believe it but I’m so excited about it," the Stirling University student told Golf Ireland after her fourth win of the season.

It certainly wasn't plain sailing in the final round for the in-form Scotland team member, as she started the final round with a double bogey. However, her final 17-holes included six birdies and no further dropped shots, and she raced to a four-shot victory.

• Report: Former No.1 to make LIV switch

"Once I made that double bogey it kind of took the pressure of me a wee bit. I thought it was fine and I needed to make some birdies and just not let it affect me," she continued. And make birdies she certainly did, closing with three of them to put the result beyond doubt.

"It’s an amazing achievement and I’m just so glad that I managed to keep it up for the whole three rounds.”

McClymont was the only Scot to play at County Louth over the weekend, and followed in the footsteps of Hannah McCook, who won the same event in 2018. 

