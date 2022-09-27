search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLouis Oosthuizen design will be first contemporary links in Indian Ocean

Golf News

Louis Oosthuizen design will be first contemporary links in Indian Ocean

By Lewis Fraser22 September, 2022
Mauritius Louis Oosthuizen La Reserve Golf Links Links golf New courses
La Reserve Links

Heritage Golf Club will open La Réserve Golf Links, the Indian Ocean’s first contemporary links course, in December 2023.

The Louis Oosthuizen designed course will give players stunning views over the Indian Ocean from the island of Mauritius, just east of Madagascar.

The layout will immediately be on show to the world as it is set to host the DP World Tour’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in 2023.

• Patrick Reed added to Dunhill field

•McClymont shoots 60 at Montrose

The 2010 Open champion and current LIV Golf member has designed the course with the input of designer Peter Matkovich, and will be reserved for club members and residents of Heritage Golf Club’s two luxury beachside resorts and villas.

La Reserve Views And Clubhouse

“It’s a challenging course and not for the faint-hearted,” said Louis Oosthuizen, who has created a signature set of tees to test top players.

“We’ve worked with the land to create a strategic, undulating course that plays in the traditional links style, with running fairways, pot bunkers and long grasses. The location is breathtakingly beautiful with incredible views of the Indian Ocean.”

• Scotty Cameron new releases

• The future of Europe's Ryder Cup team

The course will feature elevated tees, raised greens, all offering views over the south shores of Mauritius. 

La Reserve Final

Jonathan Menteath, General Manager of Heritage Golf Club, which is already home to 27 holes, said: 

“La Réserve Golf Links is a game-changing course for Mauritius and Heritage Golf Club as a select global golf destination.

“This piece of land, with panoramic views over the Indian Ocean, is extraordinary and fulfils our vision to create a world class course for global golfers seeking the purest golf experience in one of the most naturally beautiful places on earth.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Mauritius

Related Articles - Louis Oosthuizen

Related Articles - Links golf

Related Articles - New courses

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Phil Mickelson out of LIV Golf lawsuit
LIV Golf reveals team championship format
Ian Poulter takes pop at fuming Justin Thomas
Calum Hill reveals extent of injury nightmare
Patrick Reed U-turns on Dunhill entry

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
See all videos right arrow