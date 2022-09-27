Louis Oosthuizen design will be first contemporary links in Indian Ocean

Heritage Golf Club will open La Réserve Golf Links, the Indian Ocean’s first contemporary links course, in December 2023.

The Louis Oosthuizen designed course will give players stunning views over the Indian Ocean from the island of Mauritius, just east of Madagascar.

The layout will immediately be on show to the world as it is set to host the DP World Tour’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in 2023.

The 2010 Open champion and current LIV Golf member has designed the course with the input of designer Peter Matkovich, and will be reserved for club members and residents of Heritage Golf Club’s two luxury beachside resorts and villas.



“It’s a challenging course and not for the faint-hearted,” said Louis Oosthuizen, who has created a signature set of tees to test top players.

“We’ve worked with the land to create a strategic, undulating course that plays in the traditional links style, with running fairways, pot bunkers and long grasses. The location is breathtakingly beautiful with incredible views of the Indian Ocean.”

The course will feature elevated tees, raised greens, all offering views over the south shores of Mauritius.

Jonathan Menteath, General Manager of Heritage Golf Club, which is already home to 27 holes, said:

“La Réserve Golf Links is a game-changing course for Mauritius and Heritage Golf Club as a select global golf destination.

“This piece of land, with panoramic views over the Indian Ocean, is extraordinary and fulfils our vision to create a world class course for global golfers seeking the purest golf experience in one of the most naturally beautiful places on earth.”