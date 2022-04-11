search
Louis Oosthuizen out of Masters

Golf News

Louis Oosthuizen out of Masters

By Jamie Hall08 April, 2022
Louis Oosthuizen The Masters Tiger Woods Joaquin Niemann Augusta National
Louis Oosthuizen Masters

Louis Oosthuizen was forced to withdraw from the Masters minutes before his second round tee time.

The South African, who was playing with Tiger Woods and Joaquin Niemann, is out of the first major due to injury.

The nature of the injury has not been specified.

• How the Masters could save Sungjae Im's career

• Jon Rahm fumes after Masters struggles

Oosthuizen showed no obvious signs of discomfort during round one on Thursday, but he did struggle, carding a four-over 76.

He had been expected to do well after a stunning 2021 which saw him come close to adding a second Open to his trophy haul.

• Woods 'proud' after impressive return to golf

• Sungjae Im sets early Masters pace

The 39-year-old is the second player to withdraw from the Masters in the opening two days.

Paul Casey pulled out moments before his first round tee time after a recurrence of the injury which curtailed his WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

