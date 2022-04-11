Louis Oosthuizen out of Masters

Louis Oosthuizen was forced to withdraw from the Masters minutes before his second round tee time.

The South African, who was playing with Tiger Woods and Joaquin Niemann, is out of the first major due to injury.

The nature of the injury has not been specified.

Oosthuizen showed no obvious signs of discomfort during round one on Thursday, but he did struggle, carding a four-over 76.

Due to injury, Louis Oosthuizen has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament prior to the start of his second round. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

He had been expected to do well after a stunning 2021 which saw him come close to adding a second Open to his trophy haul.

The 39-year-old is the second player to withdraw from the Masters in the opening two days.

Paul Casey pulled out moments before his first round tee time after a recurrence of the injury which curtailed his WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.