Golf News

Golf News

Louise Duncan riding wave of emotion into Curtis Cup

By Ryan Crombie25 August, 2021
louise duncan Amateur Golf Curtis Cup women's golf Great Britain & Ireland United States conwy golf club
Louise Duncan Curtis Cup

Louise Duncan is seeking to continue her red-hot form into this week as she prepares to go toe-to-toe with her American counterparts at the Curtis Cup.

The 21-year-old Scot, who clinched the Women’s Amateur Championship in June, is coming into the amateur event off the back of a top-10 finish at the AIG Women’s Open – her first event teeing it up against the pros.

“Energy levels are pretty high and I’m riding that wave of emotion,” said Duncan. “I just want to keep it going into this week. It’ll be a good week and hopefully I can perform the same as last week.”

• Matthew picks three rookies for Solheim team

• European Tour trio secure PGA Tour cards

Being held at Conwy Golf Club from August 26-28, the 41st Curtis Cup will get underway with United States as the holders following their 17-3 thrashing of Great Britain and Ireland in 2018.

Top Scot Duncan admits that the team is raring to go to bring the trophy back into the hands of Great Britain and Ireland.

“Getting in this team has been a goal,” she added. “It’s one of the biggest teams you can get in the amateur game, so to be here I’m delighted and very proud.

• Report: 'Woods hasn't played golf at all'

• Patrick Reed hospitalised with pneumonia

“It’s been a good season for me, so to cap it off with a Curtis Cup is pretty unreal.

“It would be special to lift the trophy. It’s definitely a goal and we are going to try very hard to get that goal.”

