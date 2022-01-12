search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLowry out for revenge as star sets Ryder Cup goal

Golf News

Lowry out for revenge as star sets Ryder Cup goal

By Jamie Hall11 January, 2022
Shane Lowry Ryder Cup DP World Tour Team Europe Whistling Straits Ryder Cup 2023
Shane Lowry Ryder Cup

Watch out, America.

Shane Lowry has revealed getting revenge for Europe’s Ryder Cup humbling is his “main focus” for the next two years. 

The 2019 Open champion was a rookie as the US romped to a record 19-9 win at Whistling Straits last year.

• Tom Watson named Masters Honorary Starter

• Calum Hill withdraws from Abu Dhabi

It sparked fears the balance of power could be shifting after two decades of European dominance. 

But Lowry has no intention of letting that happen, and says the desire to reclaim the crown in Rome in 2023 will drive him for the next two years. 

“Look, last year it kind of hurt a little bit, the beating we got over at Whistling Straits,” the Irishman said. 

“We were just beaten by a better side on the week, and they played the better golf. It was disappointing, but it was also an amazing experience, and it was something that I look back on with very fond memories. 

• "Devastated!" - Popular municipal courses face axe

• Ryder Cup star disagnosed with rare kidney disease

“Yeah, there's no doubt that I want to be a part of the team to go to Rome in a year and a half's time or 20 months' time and take that Ryder Cup.  

“I don't know about other players, I can only speak for myself, but for me that's my main focus over the next few years.” 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Shane Lowry

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - Team Europe

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2023

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
play button
Is this red carbon face faster? | TaylorMade Stealth driver REVIEWED!
TaylorMade
play button
"I cannot find fault with it!" - Callaway Rogue ST driver REVIEWED!
Callaway
play button
PICKING MY FAVOURITE FAIRWAY WOOD
Fairway Woods
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Why PGA Tour players are wearing purple ribbons this week
"It's too political" - Kevin Kisner hits out at US Ryder Cup selection
Bryson DeChambeau says he wants more distance in 2022
Netflix launches new golf mini-series... minus some VERY big names!
Jon Rahm tips Charlie Woods to make it onto PGA Tour

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Keep the body and arms connected
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow