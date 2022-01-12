Lowry out for revenge as star sets Ryder Cup goal

Watch out, America.

Shane Lowry has revealed getting revenge for Europe’s Ryder Cup humbling is his “main focus” for the next two years.

The 2019 Open champion was a rookie as the US romped to a record 19-9 win at Whistling Straits last year.

It sparked fears the balance of power could be shifting after two decades of European dominance.

But Lowry has no intention of letting that happen, and says the desire to reclaim the crown in Rome in 2023 will drive him for the next two years.

“Look, last year it kind of hurt a little bit, the beating we got over at Whistling Straits,” the Irishman said.

“We were just beaten by a better side on the week, and they played the better golf. It was disappointing, but it was also an amazing experience, and it was something that I look back on with very fond memories.

“Yeah, there's no doubt that I want to be a part of the team to go to Rome in a year and a half's time or 20 months' time and take that Ryder Cup.

“I don't know about other players, I can only speak for myself, but for me that's my main focus over the next few years.”