Golf News

LPGA announces record prize money for 2020

By Michael McEwan22 November, 2019
Hot on the heels of one the most successful Solheim Cups of all time, there is more good news for women’s golf with the announcement that players on the LPGA will play for a record $75.1million next year.

The new 2020 schedule, released earlier today, features 33 events as well as the biennial UL International Crown team competition.

That’s an increase of one on the number of tournaments that featured on the schedule this year and a hike of almost $5million in prize money.

• Golf organisations react to Prince Andrew scandal

• Bob Mac keeps nose in front in 'Rookie' race

That sum is, however, still dwarfed by the amount of money that will be made on the PGA Tour next year, where there is close to $400million up for grabs.

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

Nonetheless, LPGA commissioner Mike Whan – who signed a new long-term contact with the organisation earlier this week – is delighted by the continued growth of the tour, and justifiably so. He joined the LPGA at the end of a dismal 2009 season in which the total prize money available was $47.6million – the lowest since 2005.

• WATCH - Has Rory just hit the shot of the year?

• Young "accentuates positives" from Q-School

“I could not be more excited about what the future will bring for the LPGA Tour and the sponsors that support us,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement.

He added that the prize money increases is “testament to the support we are receiving from sponsors and industry partners around the globe”.

The biggest increase in prize money comes courtesy of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which has raised its purse to $4.3 million, up $450,000 from this year and up $1million from the tournament's inception four years ago.

